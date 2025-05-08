Kew Retail Park Redevelopment Plans Stalled as Future Hangs in the Balance

Plans to transform Kew Retail Park in South West London into a vibrant new neighbourhood featuring up to 1,200 homes and a modernised Marks & Spencer store have been put on indefinite hold, leaving the future of the site in question.

Located in Richmond, the 10-acre retail park was partially acquired by developer Berkeley Group in 2021, with the remainder still owned by M&S. In 2022, St George, a division of Berkeley, unveiled proposals to regenerate the underutilised site with housing, shops, and enhanced public spaces. The design included a relocated and upgraded M&S beneath residential units, reflecting ambitions to create a thriving, mixed-use community.

Initial consultations in mid-2022 revealed general support for the redevelopment, with many locals describing the existing single-storey retail layout and surface car parking as an inefficient use of prime land. However, concerns were also raised over the potential scale of the project, with some calling for a sensitive approach to density and design.

Despite early momentum and community engagement, the project has since lost traction. A planning application, initially expected by summer 2023, never materialised. By late 2024, a brief update on the developer’s website confirmed that the site would “be retained in its current use as a retail investment” for the foreseeable future. No formal timeline has been offered for revisiting the proposals.

Although the redevelopment is paused, both St George and M&S submitted a joint statement to Richmond Council in June 2024, outlining their continued interest in shaping the borough’s Local Plan. This planning framework, currently being finalised, identifies Kew Retail Park as a key location for future housing, retail, office, and leisure use.

A draft version of the plan supports the site’s redevelopment for a substantial number of new homes—up to 900 if fully transformed—with an expectation that affordable housing be included. The council also emphasised the need to maintain commercial activity, encouraging a mix of retail, cafes, and community-focused businesses to foster a vibrant local environment.

Representatives for the landowners have confirmed that discussions are ongoing and that a comprehensive masterplan is being developed. However, the pace of progress appears tied to negotiations over key elements—particularly the scale of the proposed new foodhall for M&S, which could determine how much of the site becomes available for housing.

While the Local Plan advances, residents and stakeholders are left in limbo, awaiting clarity on whether one of the area’s most prominent redevelopment opportunities will be realised or remain on hold.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals