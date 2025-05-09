New Car Park Paves the Way for Queen Elizabeth Hospital Redevelopment

Preparations are officially underway for the transformation of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, as RG Carter is appointed to deliver a new multi-storey car park ahead of the hospital’s planned rebuild.

The £18 million scheme will see a 1,310-space car park constructed on the site of the former Inspire Centre, which was demolished in 2023. This critical infrastructure will serve as a key enabler for the much-anticipated replacement of the hospital, which is currently scheduled to begin construction in 2027–28.

The new Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be built on the footprint of the existing main car park, necessitating the creation of alternative parking facilities to maintain patient and staff access during the redevelopment phase. RG Carter’s appointment as main contractor marks a significant milestone in these enabling works.

This development follows the government’s recent confirmation of a funding envelope between £1 billion and £1.5 billion for the delivery of the new hospital. The existing building, which has long suffered from structural concerns due to its use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), has been deemed unfit for the future.

Construction of the multi-storey car park is due to commence in early 2026, and it will play a vital role in ensuring operational continuity as the wider transformation of the site begins. Once complete, it will provide modern, efficient parking facilities and clear the way for the next chapter of healthcare provision in the region.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust is working closely with delivery partners and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to services throughout the build process.

