UK Heavy Materials Market Slows as Construction Struggles to Reignite

The UK’s construction materials sector has stumbled once again in early 2025, as demand for heavy-side building materials continues to falter under the weight of economic uncertainty, planning delays, and weakened infrastructure investment.

Fresh industry data reveals a sharp fall in sales of asphalt and ready-mixed concrete during the first quarter of the year, with both products declining by 6.3% compared to the previous quarter. Asphalt sales are now at their lowest point in over a decade, not counting the pandemic years, pointing to a particularly subdued road-building pipeline.

Ready-mixed concrete volumes have dropped to around three million cubic metres per quarter—the lowest level seen in over 60 years. While the UK’s major infrastructure projects like HS2, Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C continue to drive some demand for aggregates and concrete, they are increasingly the exception rather than the rule.

The roads sector is especially under pressure, with numerous local and national schemes postponed or cancelled. This has had a direct impact on asphalt consumption, signalling a wider slowdown in public infrastructure spending.

There was a modest 0.5% uptick in primary aggregates (crushed rock and sand & gravel), offering little comfort in an otherwise downbeat picture. The only sustained growth came from mortar sales, which rose by 3.8% for the fourth consecutive quarter—an indication that housebuilding activity, while still below normal levels, may be stabilising.

External economic forces are also casting a shadow. Trade tensions stemming from recent global policy shifts, including fresh tariffs introduced by the US, are expected to disrupt supply chains and increase market volatility. There are concerns that redirected cement imports could place further strain on the domestic market, which already sees nearly a third of cement sourced from abroad.

Leaders within the industry are calling for stronger government intervention to safeguard the UK’s mineral products sector. With construction so reliant on materials like cement, aggregates, and concrete, industry voices warn that a lack of policy support—on energy costs, planning reform, and public procurement—risks undermining the very foundations of future growth.

Aurelie Delannoy, Director of Economic Affairs at the Mineral Products Association, commented that while housebuilding shows “early signs of improvement”, the broader construction outlook remains “fragile”, with delays in investment and interest rate uncertainty threatening progress.

As the UK seeks to revive its building sector and deliver on net zero and growth ambitions, ensuring a robust domestic materials supply chain is more important than ever.

