West Midlands’ Week of Retrofit Action Starts on Saturday 🏠

Boost Your Business and Drive the Retrofit Revolution at the West Midlands Retrofit Summit – Part of Retrofit Action Week!

Housing providers, construction professionals, and all stakeholders in domestic housing retrofit are urged to register now for the West Midlands Retrofit Summit, a pivotal online event taking place over the mornings of on May 13th, 14th, and 15th. Hosted by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), this summit forms a key part of the wider Retrofit Action Week in the West Midlands, a region-wide initiative dedicated to accelerating the transition to energy-efficient homes and reducing fuel poverty.

This essential summit offers a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights, forge crucial connections, and unlock business growth within the rapidly expanding retrofit market. Tailored content across three focused mornings will address the most pressing needs and opportunities for those working across the domestic retrofit landscape, including:

Morning 1: Building a Thriving Retrofit Market (Tuesday, May 13th, 08.45-12.30hrs): Explore existing retrofit delivery successes, identify key strategies for business growth, and understand the significant market expansion opportunities within the West Midlands. Hear from George Simms and Rob Johnson (WMCA), Tracey Thomson (Orbit) and Rachel Jones (Act on Energy), with a lively panel session chaired by Birmingham City Council’s Dan Gregory.

Morning 2: Unveiling the WMCA Retrofit Pilot (Wednesday, May 14th, 08.45-12.30hrs): Gain a deep understanding of the launch and objectives of the WMCA’s groundbreaking Retrofit Pilot. Discover its scope, intended impact, and how your organisation can engage and benefit. Key speakers include Ben Copson, Beth Haskins-Vaheeson, and George Simms (WMCA), Matt Dillow (Coventry City Council), Phil Mason (Trustmark), and Rebecca Reynolds (Equans).



Morning 3: Developing the Local Supply Chain and Workforce (Thursday, May 15th, 08.45-12.30hrs): Examine the critical requirements for a robust local supply chain and a skilled workforce to support the burgeoning retrofit market. Engage in discussions on workforce development, upskilling initiatives, and fostering vital regional collaborations. Speakers from organisations such as Procure Plus, South & City College Birmingham, MECC Trust, and Next Energy will share their expertise, with further sessions to be confirmed.

The West Midlands Retrofit Summit is a cornerstone of Retrofit Action Week, a dynamic program featuring a range of events designed to raise awareness, share best practices, and drive action on home energy efficiency. Alongside the summit, the week includes in-person events like Birmingham Green Doors Open Homes, advice drop-in sessions with Act on Energy – RAW West Midlands 2025 Community Partner, Solihull Council and Kenilworth Eco Fair, as well as online resources and webinars addressing specific retrofit challenges like tackling underfloor heat loss.

Don’t miss this crucial opportunity to:

Gain actionable insights into the future of the retrofit market in the West Midlands.

Understand the WMCA’s strategic initiatives and how they can benefit your organisation.

Network with key stakeholders and potential partners across the retrofit supply chain.

Identify opportunities for business growth and market expansion.

Contribute to the development of a skilled local workforce.

Register for the West Midlands Retrofit Summit free here Retrofit Action Week, West Midlands takes place from May 10-18, 2025. For full details and event registration, visit www.actionretrofit.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals