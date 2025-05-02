Wolfe Asset Management Ltd secures lease for The Lego Group’s new London Hub at 76 Southbank

The LEGO Group has signed a lease to take 192,000 sq. ft. at the Grade II listed building

76 Southbank will be home to up to 1,500 LEGO employees across three and a half floors as the LEGO Group moves its London Hub from Farringdon

This follows the recent announcement that the building has recently completed

Wolfe Asset Management Ltd (WAML) has today announced that the LEGO Group has signed a lease for 192,000 sq. ft. across three and a half floors of 76 Southbank.

The LEGO Group will move its London Hub from Farringdon to 76 Southbank in 2027 and will be home to up to 1,500 employees. The move is part of the LEGO Group’s global strategy to create world-class workplaces in locations with access to top talent in order to meet its future growth ambitions.

76 Southbank is a Grade II listed, 300,000 sq ft sustainable office building adjacent to the National Theatre. The building has undergone transformation and an extension, delivered with Stanhope as Development Manager, LaSalle Investment Management as asset manager and was overseen by Multiplex as the Main Contractor. Leading real estate agencies CBRE and JLL have been appointed as agents for 76 Southbank with Taylor Wessing acting as the legal advisor to WAML.

76 Southbank is the last significant work of Sir Denys Lasdun, the renowned brutalist architect behind structures such as the National Theatre. The reimagined scheme has been designed by AHMM.

The building offers exceptional connectivity, six stations, including Waterloo, Charing Cross and Blackfriars, are within a 10-minute walk from 76 Southbank, providing direct access to the West End, City of London and Canary Wharf.

Setting a new standard in low-carbon office design, 76 Southbank is targeting BREEAM Outstanding certification and NABERS Design Reviewed Target Rating of 5 Stars. The remodelling and refurbishment of 76 Southbank was carried out with the utmost sensitivity, ensuring that 80% of its iconic structure has been retained for future generations.

Featuring impressive outdoor terraces spanning 50,000 sq. ft., 76 Southbank offers panoramic river views alongside biophilic landscape. A double-height entrance lobby provides a generous office reception, with a striking centrepiece staircase serving as a visual focal point.

Kevin Darvishi, Head of Leasing at Stanhope said: “The LEGO Group’s decision to select 76 Southbank as its next London Hub underscores the building’s pioneering sustainability credentials and central location. Providing occupants spectacular riverside views, 76 Southbank is highly connected and offers best-in-class amenities. Securing an occupier of this standard reflects the building’s alignment with market demand for environmentally responsible and amenity-rich workspaces.”

Chris Lewis, Managing Director, International Accounts, Europe, LaSalle Investment Management said: “We are thrilled to welcome the LEGO Group to 76 Southbank. This addition further reinforces the building’s position as a standout, centrally-located commercial property. The LEGO Group’s choice reflects the growing demand for workspaces that blend sustainability, heritage and modern amenities. 76 Southbank’s ability to attract such diverse, high-profile tenants underscores its unique appeal in today’s evolving office landscape.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals