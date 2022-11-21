Actis backs NHF call for early release of social housing retrofit funds

An insulation specialist is backing a call for billions of promised government funds to be released ahead of the planned deadline to help ease the financial burden of soaring energy bills on tenants living in social housing.

Actis, whose products are used in new-build and retrofit scenarios, agrees with the National Housing Federation (NHF) that the government’s £3.8 billion Social Housing Decarbonation Fund, designed for phased release until 2030, should be allocated to social landlords as soon as possible to help them plan large-scale retrofit projects.

In a report issued this month, the social housing provider trade association said social housing residents in England, three-quarters of whom rely on benefits to top up their income, would see their heating bills reduced by 42% if their homes were insulated and draught-proofed.

It stated that while some housing associations are pressing ahead with retrofit programmes, there are still more than 1.2 million energy-inefficient social homes across England. .

And, with the country’s housing stock among the oldest and least efficient in Europe, producing more carbon each year than all of the country’s cars, it is calling on the government to allocate the remaining £2.8bn of the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund as a matter of urgency.

The NHF’s research revealed that a family in an energy-inefficient social home with an EPC of D to G will spend on average of £1,343 a year on heating bills, based on the October Price Guarantee, and more once this ends in April 2023.

Actis UK and Ireland sales director Mark Cooper said: “More than 25% of the UK’s housing stock is more than a century old.

It makes financial sense to ensure that the existing building fabric is as energy efficient as possible – and with rising energy prices the need has become more urgent. For so many people faced with the choice of heating or eating, it is imperative that they are made as energy efficient as possible. Insulation is generally among the most cost effective and long-lasting measures and, as well as tackling the cost-of-living crisis, a reduction in energy use is good for the environment.” For technical information and advice contact technical@insulation-actis.com.

