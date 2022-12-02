Moda Hove Central reaches highest point in major redevelopment

Rental living pioneer Moda Living’s Brighton & Hove neighbourhood ‘Moda, Hove Central’ has reached its highest point as guests celebrated the milestone and enjoyed spectacular views from the top.

Moda is regenerating the former Sackville Road Trading Estate into a thriving new multigenerational neighbourhood of more than 820 new homes, 564 of which will be build-to-rent apartments. The neighbourhood will include six new buildings, with more than 60% of the 8.8-acre site covered with new landscaped green spaces, pedestrian routes and public realm.

The neighbourhood is part of Moda’s prime multi-family joint venture with investment manager Apache Capital, and the first to be funded by KKR.

The new homes, 10 per cent of which will be affordable and managed by Moda, will cater to all ages and requirements, ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom homes and boast views of the sea, the South Downs and Brighton and Hove.

The neighbourhood will also include a range of best-in-class amenities, including a 24/7 gym, roof terraces, communal lounges and co-working spaces, cycle cafes as well as 260 community care homes.

In addition to a 24-hour gym and fitness centre equipped with market leading fitness equipment, residents will have access to a host of wellness focused products and services to support their healthy lifestyles.

All residents are given free access to leading home fitness app FIIT so they can work out anywhere, any time. Moda’s wellness programme offers a range of expert coaching sessions on topics ranging from fitness and nutrition to healthy sleep and financial wellbeing. Additionally, a partnership with mental health expert MYNDUP gives residents subsidised access to services including counselling, meditation, and life coaching.

A bespoke regular programme of events, designed and run by Moda’s in house operations team, will complement the services and facilities and help to build a community of people living their happiest, healthiest lives.

Moda’s commitment to health and wellbeing across its living sector platforms means it has the most top-level certifications from the leading global healthy building accreditation body, Fitwel, in the world. Moda, Hove Central will target this 3-star certification by prioritising health and wellbeing in all elements of its design and operation.

The neighbourhood also includes a range of amenities for the local community. As well as landscaped public realm, there will be a gym and fitness centre, shops and cafes and new public squares for the local community to enjoy.

Tony Brooks, Managing Director at Moda Living, said: “This is a momentous stage in our regeneration of the former Sackville Road Trading Estate and seeing the views from the top of our tallest building really takes your breath away. Hove is a beautiful part of Sussex and we’re extremely proud to be a step closer to bringing these much-needed rental homes to Hove.

“People who move into Moda, Hove Central will be able to make new friends, join in with group activities and access wellness support services as we build a true community. They will also know their rental property is there to stay, giving them a place they can call home for as long as they want.

“Hove Central isn’t just for the residents. Working closely with Brighton & Hove Council, local resident groups and consultants, we’re delivering a new community hub for Hove, complete with open green space, new shops and amenities and beautiful, professionally managed public realm on this formerly disused industrial site. We look forward to welcoming the community to Moda, Hove Central next year.”

Hove and Portslade MP Peter Kyle said: “Hove very much welcomes one of its newest residents. This is such an exciting milestone to have reached and I look forward to residents moving in next year.

“There were lots of developers that were interested in this site and came to see me about it. Moda was the only developer whose first conversation was: ‘Can you talk about the community around the site? Who are they and what are the characteristics, because we want to be part of that community’.”

“It’s not just the building of local homes that Moda Living has championed but it’s also been the projects they are supporting in the wider community – from basketball to art – and I am sure everyone in the city will benefit.”

Charles Smith, Project Director at contractor Midgard, said: “We’re excited to have reached the highest point at Moda’s newest development in Hove and we’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to deliver a successful project by 2024.”

John Dunkerley, Co-Founder and CEO at Apache Capital said: “The completion of Hove is a significant milestone in our strategic partnership with KKR, which will enable the delivery of over 4,000 rental homes across the UK’s core regional cities.

“Supply-demand imbalances and long-term demographic and structural trends are driving institutional investors towards build-to-rent, and our partnership with developer and operator Moda has become firmly established as one of the industry’s leading platforms.”

Paul Rogers, Director at Whittam Cox Architects said: “We’re delighted to see our designs for Moda Hove Central being realised. The scale and positive impact of this transformational regeneration project cannot be underestimated.

“This development has a distinct point of difference in the emerging build to rent sector in the UK. Here we are creating a neighbourhood of buildings, all of which have their own character, and are connected through outstanding landscaping and public realm. Our design approach from the outset has been driven by creating an exceptional resident experience within a neighbourhood which is embedded in its place, and which will provide every opportunity to curate an inclusive community.”

Community engagement has played a major role in the development of Moda, Hove Central. Earlier this year Moda Living became one of just two major partners to Brighton Festival, supporting the pop-up arts venue the Riwaq, which hosted free performances for the public throughout May. Moda is also working with local artist Richard Wolfstrome to deliver an ambitious public art strategy for the neighbourhood, which will set a new bar for public art and installations in private developments across Brighton & Hove.

To mark the topping out, Hove artist Kirsti Davidson, who is currently working on the second of three 42m murals on Sackville Road commissioned by Moda Living, was invited to place a paintbrush in cement on the 18th storey of the building, the highest point of the development.

Kirsti Davidson said: “My designs for the mural on Sackville Road were inspired by the varied architecture and open spaces our diverse community enjoys. It’s amazing to stand at the top of the tallest building to see everything that Hove has to offer in miniature. It’s a fantastic place to live.”

Local professional and amateur photographers were also invited for a sneak peak of the views from the roof terrace in the run-up the topping out ceremony.

To date, contractor Midgard has completed the foundations of all the blocks and construction of the steps going up to the main entrance has started. In January, landscaping work will begin with fitting out work beginning in some of the blocks.

The neighbourhood expects to welcome its first residents in the second half of 2023 taking Moda’s overall operational homes to over 3,000.

For more information, please visit: https://modaliving.com/live/location/brighton-hove

