Advanced manufacturing unit plans unveiled by Barberry

An £11 million advanced manufacturing unit is set to be developed at a business and technology park in Coventry by leading commercial property developer Barberry Industrial Ltd.

The company has today revealed plans for a 50,750 sq ft industrial unit at Ansty Park, which has established itself as a hub for research and development and high-tech manufacturing. The park is home to major occupiers Rolls-Royce, Cadent, MTC, Meggitt and The London Taxi Company.

An application for detailed planning consent for a Grade A unit, built to exceptional ESG standards – target EPC A and BREEAM Excellent – at Viggen Way has been submitted by Barberry to Rugby Borough Council.

The site is located at the very heart of the manufacturing and logistics centre of the UK. Ansty Park benefits from direct access to the motorway network via junction two of the M6 and junction one of the M69. Coventry, Birmingham and East Midlands airports are all within a 40-minute drive.

Jon Robinson, development director at West Midlands-based Barberry, said: “Ansty Park is a fantastic location for Barberry’s latest development, being one of the most significant business and technology parks in the Midlands. We are excited to unveil Barberry 50, a high-tech, build to suit unit which is ideal for a new headquarters facility or centre of excellence for a suitable occupier, available on both a leasehold and freehold basis.

“Once we achieve planning consent, the unit will be built to BREEAM Excellent and EPC A standards and has been designed with a focus on sustainability which is at the forefront of our minds.”

He added: “This significant investment demonstrates Barberry’s continued commitment to the region and the development while helping to address the continued shortage of new, high quality manufacturing accommodation in the West Midlands.

“New buildings such as this help to create the quality accommodation that local, regional and national businesses need in order to expand their operations within the Midlands, creating new jobs and attracting investment. We continue to see significant occupier demand for new industrial and warehouse units.”

Barberry has a 3.6 million sq ft industrial/logistics development portfolio with a Gross Development Value of in excess of £500 million. It is currently developing a £40 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and design facility for a global leader in engine and flight controls systems in Gloucestershire. The 207,000 sq ft centre of excellence for Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment is being built on a 10-acre site at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals