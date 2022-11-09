Firethorn Trust appoints Glencar for Barnsley logistics site

Commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust has appointed Glencar, a construction company specialising in industrial, logistics, distribution and manufacturing, to deliver a 340,000 sq ft logistics warehousing scheme in South Yorkshire.

The 24-acre site, called Barnsley340, will include a Grade-A warehouse unit spanning 320,000 sq ft, along with 20,000 sq ft of highly specified office space. Work will start imminently, with completion expected in Q3 2023.

In line with Firethorn’s enhanced specification, the scheme will be delivered to net-zero carbon in construction and target an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating. A sustainable design is featured throughout to reduce operating costs and increase energy efficiencies, with initiatives including rainwater harvesting, provisions for HGV EV charging and capabilities for 100% Photovoltaic arrays.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Glencar again, on what will be its third appointment on a Firethorn logistics development. We are continually impressed by the team’s expertise and ability to deliver schemes that are in keeping with the values of Firethorn, ensuring that future occupiers will benefit from a high-quality, flexible and market-leading design.

“Widely regarded as a prime logistics site in an area benefitting from ongoing inward investment and regeneration, Barnsley has become a highly sought-after location for ambitious businesses looking to expand their operations. As market demand for modern logistics space continues to grow, we are confident that the Firethorn specification will unlock the full potential of this site, whilst bringing economic and societal benefits into the area.”

Also commenting on the project appointment, Pete Goodman, Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North, added: “Glencar prides itself on solid partnerships and has built its business based on long-term, mutually successful relationships with our customers. We are therefore delighted to receive our third project instruction to date from Firethorn following other recent appointments in Erith and Peterborough.

“As Firethorn continue to expand their portfolio of sites and presence in the logistics real estate sector around the UK, we are ready, willing and able to support that growth and fully committed to a long-standing partnership.

“We look forward to getting started on this project and delivering a first-class outcome to the net zero in construction benchmark specification which is rapidly becoming the new norm in the sector.”

Fronting the Dearne Valley Parkway, less than one mile from J36 of the M1, Barnsley340 offers ideal connectivity to the UK logistics network, with direct motorway access to Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Enquiries should be directed to the scheme’s agents Gent Visick and Knight Frank.

