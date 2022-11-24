Bellway starts work on 91 homes at Integra 61 site

Bellway has broken ground on a new housing development which forms part of a major residential and commercial scheme in Bowburn.

The housebuilder has started construction work at Clarence Gate, where it is to deliver 91 homes on an eight-acre parcel of land off Rosalind Franklin Way.

Planning permission for the homes was granted by Durham County Council earlier this year.

Clarence Gate will feature a mix of three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses, totalling 91 homes for private sale.

Located just off Junction 61 of the A1 (M), the development is part of the wider Integra 61 project, a mixed-used scheme which is set to create 270 new homes, 4,000 jobs and a £2 billion boost to the regional economy over the next decade.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager from Bellway Durham, said: “The ground-breaking at Clarence Gate paves the way for us to deliver 91 new homes at this strategically important site just off the A1(M). Our development represents one third of the residential element of the Integra 61 scheme and will therefore make a significant contribution to meeting the housing needs of the area.

“The mix of three and four-bedroom properties that we are building are intended to suit growing families looking for extra space. The location is well-suited to buyers with children as it is close to local schools such as Bowburn Primary School which is only a mile from Clarence Gate.

“The easy access to the A1(M) and A177 also makes this a convenient location for people commuting to Newcastle, Darlington and Durham.

“We are planning to release the first homes at Clarence Gate onto the market early next year and anticipate handing over the keys to the first completed properties in Spring 2023.”

