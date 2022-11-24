Placefirst submits plans for Halifax apartments

Placefirst, one of the UK’s leading build-to-rent providers, has submitted plans to develop over 120 apartments in Halifax town centre. The plans for the £16 million development at Cow Green will see the former multi-storey car park site transformed into high-quality homes for rent and, if approved, it will deliver a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments with bike storage and electric car charging points.

Designed as a nine-storey building by JM Architects, the development takes inspiration from the town’s rich heritage and will integrate with the Council’s wider Cow Green highway improvements through attractive landscape features and public realm. Placefirst is working collaboratively with West Yorkshire Combined Authority on the delivery of the scheme, while pre-application advice has been sought from Calderdale Council and a public consultation.

“We are excited to submit our plans to regenerate this area in the centre of Halifax with our most sustainable scheme to date. We have worked closely with the Combined Authority and Calderdale Council to ensure the scheme delivers the shared objectives of all partners and sets the standard for high quality build-to-rent in Halifax. We hope that the proposals are well received and look forward to starting work next summer to create new homes for residents,” said James Litherland, planning and development manager at Placefirst.

Plans for Cow Green represent Placefirst’s most sustainable project to date as it transitions towards ‘net zero’. A fabric first approach has been taken to maximise the thermal performance of the building in addition to renewable and efficient technologies including photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and wastewater heat recovery. This will deliver a superior EPC rating which will limit energy consumption and allow for lower bills for residents.

The proposal links closely to Calderdale’s vision for Halifax as a vibrant place to live, work and visit, and plans dovetail with current and future ‘Calderdale The Next Chapter’ proposals for the town centre such as the refurbishment of the bus station and the train station gateway.

Placefirst is well known for creating quality, well-maintained rental neighbourhoods in multiple regions across the UK, and this scheme in Halifax would follow in the footsteps of its other successful developments including ‘Elevate’, 53 high-spec apartments near Manchester city centre, and ‘Skye Edge’, a thriving family community of 113 new build homes with incredible hilltop views across Sheffield. Once each neighbourhood is complete, Placefirst also maintain a presence on site and manage their neighbourhoods with skilled, friendly in-house teams, and dedicated resident services managers. If approved, work is expected to start in mid-2023 and would be completed by 2025.

