Bellway starts work on 98 new apartments at Gateshead Quayside

Work has started on transforming part of a former railway goods yard in Gateshead into a modern development of 98 apartments.

Bellway North East is to deliver the one and two-bedroom apartments across three, four-storey blocks at its Modello development, at Gateshead Quayside.

The housebuilder bought the 2.2-acre parcel of land off Fletcher Road in July after Gateshead Council granted full planning permission for the scheme in May.

The developer is to build 83 new properties for private sale and 15 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership. The site will feature 87 two-bedroom apartments and 11 one-bedroom apartments.

David McCrindle, Managing Director of Bellway North East, said: “There is much to do to help prepare the site as we have to first demolish a number of derelict industrial buildings before construction work can start. Some of the vacant buildings were in such a poor state of repair that they were propped up to prevent them from collapsing.

“Once the demolition is complete, we will forge ahead with the build programme and hope to release the initial selection of new homes onto the market this winter. We anticipate that the first homes will be completed and ready for their new owners to move into by the autumn or winter of 2023.”

Modello is part of the regeneration of the former Greenesfield Railway Works which has taken place over the past 15 years. Bellway has previously delivered new homes within this wider neighbourhood.

David said: “Modello forms a key part of the ongoing transformation of this former railway goods yard into a collection of stylish and modern apartments. Bellway North East has already delivered new homes here and Modello is testament to our ongoing commitment to providing more housing locally and helping improve the area by turning a former brownfield site into a vibrant new community.

“These apartments will appeal to a range of buyers as the development is in a fabulous location which is a short walk from the River Tyne with footpaths leading into Newcastle city centre. Gateshead high street is a mile from the site and the Metrocentre is only a 13-minute car journey away.

“Commuters will well-served with the Gateshead Metro Station within half a mile and Junction 69 of the A1, which connects to Sunderland, Newcastle and Northumberland, just a ten-minute drive away.”

For more information about the new homes at Modello, call 01916 222339 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/modello.

