Bellway releases first homes onto the market at Whitehouse Park

The first homes at Bellway’s latest development in Milton Keynes have now gone on sale, following the start of construction work on site this summer.

The housebuilder is delivering 175 properties in the first phase of Bellway at Whitehouse Park, including 53 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

A further 277 homes will follow in subsequent phases, bringing Bellway’s total contribution to the wider regeneration of the Western Expansion Area of Milton Keynes to 452 properties.

Phase one at Bellway at Whitehouse Park will feature a mix of two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale on land off Watling Street.

The first residents at this development are expected to move into their completed properties early next year.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: ““Bellway at Whitehouse Park will form a major part of Milton Keynes’ future development. It will provide a range of modern new-build properties in an attractive semi-rural location just a few miles from the city centre and Milton Keynes Central railway station.

“With construction work underway and first homes now released for sale, we are on schedule to finish the first properties on site in February 2023.

“This is the fourth successive year that Milton Keynes Council has met its housing supply target and we have made a significant contribution towards that.

“We are currently building at two developments in Wavendon, one at Tattenhoe Park, and are hoping to start construction work on a new site in Greenleys next summer.

We have strong ties to Milton Keynes as our divisional office is based in the city and are committed to helping to provide the new homes which are needed for the city to continue to grow and thrive.”

For more information about Bellway at Whitehouse Park, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/bellway-at-whitehouse-park.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals