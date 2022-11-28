Birmingham to retrofit 300 homes

Birmingham City Council is investing £27 million to retrofit 300 homes. An event has been announced which aims to help local retrofit professionals, community representatives and local government teams accelerate the progress of energy efficiency retrofit from strategic planning to successful delivery.

The online presentations, discussion and networking from 6-8 December 2022 will help attendees develop their understanding of how the UK’s second city, social housing, community partners and supply chain can work together with residents to create better homes, with reduced energy use, to alleviate fuel poverty and support residents through the energy crisis and beyond.

Speakers will be exploring three key themes, focused on scaling up retrofit across Birmingham through collaboration to provide continuous support and consistent delivery.

“Retrofitting homes across Birmingham is of course a key part of our route to zero carbon emissions but also a huge opportunity to create green jobs and tackle fuel poverty across the city. So we’re delighted to be working with Low Carbon Homes to deliver this summit. This is a great opportunity to engage with retrofit experts, community representatives and other councils and discuss how we can progress retrofit activity across the region,” said Birmingham City Council Leader Cllr Ian Ward, who is opening the event.

Day 1 covers how to design and plan to provide long-term continuity for the market through planning and policy consistency; while Day 2 will explore ways to ensure the continuity of retrofit delivery by creating a conducive environment to motivate businesses, education providers and individuals to invest in training, workforce and operations.

On Day 3, presenters will share how retrofit success for Birmingham includes the provision of long-term aftercare to ensure residents benefit not only from living in better homes, but that the interventions have long-lasting well-being, economic and societal impact.

Organisers Low Carbon Homes say that the event is an opportunity for retrofit stakeholders across Birmingham to meet the peers and colleagues they need to collaborate with to achieve local and national objectives for retrofit and Net Zero.

