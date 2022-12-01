Guinness Homes launch 211 shared ownership apartments at Signal Park, Tolworth

Nationwide housing provider, Guinness Homes, part of The Guinness Partnership, has launched Phase One of its new Signal Park development in Tolworth, Kingston-upon-Thames.

At the recent launch event, prospective buyers had the chance to see how the development will look once completed. Viewers also had the opportunity to make reservations for the first time.

The scheme comprises 78 one-bedroom apartments, 103 two-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom duplex apartments and 24 three-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from £87,500 on a 25 per cent share (£350,000). By purchasing a percentage of the property between 25 per cent and 75 per cent and renting the remainder from the landlord, shared ownership opens the door to people who might not otherwise be able to access a property on the open market.

Situated within a three-minute walk of Tolworth station, Signal Park is strategically located amongst nearby amenities. From Hollywood Bowl, M&S and Surbiton Raceway to Go Ape, Chessington World of Adventures and Hampton Court Palace, its central location is ideal for young people and families. The line leading through Tolworth station takes travellers directly to Waterloo in 31 minutes, stopping at Clapham Junction and Vauxhall beforehand for convenient access into the city.

Hellyn Fairbrother, London and South East Regional Sales Manager at Guinness Homes said: “The launch of Signal Park Phase One was a great success, with many local residents and renters coming to see what Guinness has to offer at this desirable South London location.

“These Shared Ownership homes at Signal Park provide a more affordable route onto the property ladder, and we are looking forward to the show apartments being ready to view in the spring next year.”

For more information visit https://www.guinnesshomes.co.uk/find-a-home/signal-park-tolworth/.

