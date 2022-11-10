Cornish construction consultancy and Cornwall Council generate £34.9m in social and economic value

MWJV has published its annual report for year three of Cornwall Council’s BEPS Framework: 2021/2022

A Cornish construction and professional services consultancy has generated an added social and economic value of £34.9 million as a result of its work with Cornwall Council over the past three years.



Mace Ward Williams Joint Venture (MWJV), which is a joint venture between Mace and Ward Williams Associates, has released its annual report.



This follows its third year of work with Cornwall Council on the £650 million construction and infrastructure capital programme of investment within the Built Environment Professional Services (BEPS) Framework. In the report the Truro-based firm shared a summary of its work across the programmes to date. The added social and economic value has been achieved through the creation of new jobs, facilitated training and via spend with local and small businesses.



Jeremy Dunn, MWJV’s Managing Director said: “In the built environment sector we know that we can have a more profound impact than is often understood, and this overview of our work to date reinforces that.



“MWJV is a team of Project and Cost Managers, Architects, Engineers and many others – all working as a local Cornish-based team to create spaces, infrastructure and buildings that improve people’s lives and support the local economy. As well as the calculated economic impact, the long-term legacy that such work with Cornwall Council can create is significant to ensure a capable and vibrant future workforce for the county.



“Our achievement of the social value targets which we set up and agreed with Cornwall Council from the standards of the Construction Industry Training Board is a real high point. For instance, we’ve created 95 new jobs across our partner businesses in the region and 15 apprenticeships against a target total of nine, exceeded the target of four construction careers events by 41 and delivered 199 weeks of training against a target of 63.”



MWJV works with its wide network of local and national suppliers to bring expert and cost-effective project management, architecture, engineering and surveying support to a range of programmes across Cornwall ranging from transport, schools, town regeneration and housing.



Projects the company has been working on include Spaceport Cornwall, Looe Flood Defence, Town Deals for Truro, St Ives, Camborne and Penzance, and the Schools Basic Needs and Backlog Maintenance Programmes.



Dunn continued: “We’ve had some great results and are happy to be able to evidence our value and continued improvement. We’ve learned a lot from working on the BEPS Framework and are now looking forward to our fourth year where we hope to continue to exceed our targets.



“The annual reports are a great chance to reflect on the work we’ve been doing and are an important step in helping us to continue to refine and improve our processes to ensure we’re delivering the best and most cost-effective work for the people of Cornwall.”



The report also explores the financial performance of the company which this year turned over £8.17m with £16,000 in charitable donations. Key performance indicators are shared, with the vast majority meeting and exceeding targets, and customer satisfaction has resulted in a net promoter score of 47.



The full annual report is available for download from MWJV’s website: https://www.mwjv.net/our-performance

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals