hub South West Scotland celebrates 10 years in business

Over 90 projects worth more than £700m delivered across South West Scotland since 2012

hub South West Scotland (hub SWS) has marked its 10-year anniversary as one of Scotland’s leading delivery partners for community-changing infrastructure projects.

One of Scotland’s leading public-private partnerships, hub SWS provides high quality and cost-efficient infrastructure projects for the public sector, spanning education, social housing, healthcare, leisure, office and regeneration projects.

Since it was formed in 2012, the company, led by Chief Executive Michael Ross since 2021, has delivered an incredible portfolio of 90 projects worth over £717m. More than 20 projects are currently in construction and development, worth over £480m.

With a fierce commitment to driving economic development across south west Scotland, hub SW has awarded a total of £365,287,517 worth of work packages to local construction companies across the territory.

In addition, since its inception, hub SW has created 680 jobs and over 630 apprentices across south west Scotland.

hub SW marked the milestone occasion with an event in Glasgow on Thursday 10 November which was attended by over 200 colleagues and staff from dozens of participant and partner organisations.

Welcoming the anniversary, hub SWS Chair, Dr Willie Mackie, said: “We are very proud to have reached this fantastic milestone – celebrating ten years of delivering infrastructure projects which are truly life changing to local communities across south west Scotland.

“Michael leads a fantastic team who are all champions for our company and the incredible economic and social benefits it helps deliver. The passion, commitment and expertise of our people underpin each and every project we deliver, from inception to close.

“It was fantastic to welcome so many of our colleagues from across the industry to our celebration. Their support is invaluable. We look forward to many more years of delivering projects for south west Scotland.”

Championing economic development across its territory has been a crucial part of hub SW’s work over the last decade and to help spread its support, it has created and operates three bespoke training programmes – Build Lanarkshire, Build Ayrshire and Build Dumfries and Galloway.

Now in its fifth year, the Build programme offers businesses in the construction sector the opportunity to gain valuable industry advice to help them grow and achieve their market goals. The free programme is delivered over eight weeks and welcomes those specialising across all areas of construction.

When you also overlap the skills programme focused on STEM initiatives with local schools and colleges, along with work experience and apprentices and the community investment model, hub SW offers a proven platform for delivering tangible positive outcomes for local communities.

Overview of hSW deliverables since 2012:

hub South West Scotland (overall):

● 91 projects completed worth £717m

● 680 jobs created

● 633 apprentices created

● 509 work experience placements offered

● 429 local supply chain engagement events

Ayrshire

● 35 projects completed worth £398m

● 435 jobs created

● 404 apprentices created

● 281 work experience placements offered

● 246 local supply chain engagement events

Lanarkshire

● 21 projects completed worth £157m

● 185 jobs created

● 167 apprentices created

● 176 work experience placements offered

● 127 local supply chain engagement events

Dumfries & Galloway

● 6 projects completed worth £87m

● 60 jobs created

● 62 apprentices created

● 52 work experience placements offered

● 56 local supply chain engagement events

ENDS.

CONTACT DETAILS

For more information, please contact:

Amy Groden – amy.groden@perceptivecommunicators.co.uk / Tel: 07791 708659

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals