Jessup Partnerships opens new show home

Jessup Partnerships, one of the region’s leading partnerships developers, has announced the opening of its Beech show home at a new development in Lightmoor Village, Telford. A great choice for families, the Beech style home is designed with an open plan kitchen/dining area taking the best of modern living and pairing it with a traditional exterior.

Downstairs, the three-bedroom home offers a large living area with French doors opening to the rear fenced and turfed garden, as well as a handy downstairs cloakroom. Meanwhile, off the landing on the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with an ensuite to the main bedroom.

The development, located on Wellington Road, features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes which are perfect for families and young professionals. Each is built with ecological and environmental living in mind and to a generous specification.

“The Beech is the perfect home for first-time buyers looking to set up a home as well as families which are expanding and looking for more space. All our homes within The Woodlands development are designed to be as sustainable as possible resulting in low running costs for all of our buyers. We encourage anyone looking to purchase a home to come along to the show home to avoid disappointment,” said Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Jessup.

Located in the friendly village of Lightmoor, The Woodlands is a short drive away from the village centre which has a number of shops, a community hub, a flourishing school, and three popular parks which are perfect for any canine companions.

The Woodlands is also close to open countryside and has great transport links on its doorstep. Nearby is 20 hectares of Lightmoor Nature Reserve, plus Birmingham, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are easily accessible via junction five of the M54. Lightmoor Village is a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England, modelled on the principles of a Garden Village.

Established for 34 years, Jessup is already a trusted partner to local authorities and registered providers of social housing. Its 92-strong team provides a full development management service from land acquisition and planning consent, through to the construction of high-quality homes across the wider Midlands. Jessup also benefits from preferred partner status with Homes England.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals