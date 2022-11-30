Midlands contractor commences work on Horizon 29 in Derbyshire

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) Ltd has started works on Phase 1A of Horizon 29 in Bolsover, Derbyshire.

Horizon 29 is a new distribution development located one mile from junction 29a of the M1. When complete, it will span 1,150.256 sq. ft and have a total of eight warehouses, delivered over three phases.

On behalf of Equation Properties and Bentall Green Oak, McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) is progressing with the construction of two, single storey distribution warehouses as part of Phase 1A.

Unit 1 comprises 70,000 sq. ft of warehouse space and 3,500 sq. ft pf office space, along with six loading docks. Unit 2 features 127,000 sq. ft of warehouse space and 6,400 sq. ft of office space, with 12 loading docks.

All units at Horizon 29 will be constructed to a BREEAM Rating of ‘Excellent’ with an EPC ‘A’ Rating and Phase 1A is expected to complete in April 2023.

The contractor has also been appointed on Phase 1B, which will consist of a further two units, with an expected completion in Summer 2023.

Sustainable features of Horizon 29 include solar PVs, air source heat pumps, enhanced cladding, responsibly sourced sustainable materials, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points.



McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) is undertaking all external works including general hardstanding, car-parking, electric vehicle charging points, landscaping, mains services and drainage.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “Horizon 29 will be a premier distribution centre in a prime location in the Midlands, making it the ideal address for tenants wanting direct and easy access to the M1 north and south.

“We are pleased to be appointed by Equation Properties and to be working with them on the first phase of this impressive scheme.”

Equation Properties is a London-based property development company for the distribution and industrial sector.

Dick Smallman, construction director at Equation Properties, said: “We are delighted to have appointed McLaren Construction for the first phase of development at Horizon 29. Construction is now underway for the scheme.”

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) Ltd is part of McLaren Group – a group of companies formed in 2001 which operate in construction, property and development throughout the UK and UAE.

From its head office in Essex, McLaren Construction serves both the public and private sectors in core areas including commercial offices, residential, education, retail, distribution and logistics, hotels and leisure.

