Plans revealed for latest development at Exeter Logistics Park

Stoford has submitted a planning application for a new 42,500 sq ft industrial/warehouse development at Exeter Logistics Park in East Devon.



Stoford is lead developer for Exeter Logistics Park and has a long-term site wide agreement with the Church Commissioners for England that will deliver c.500,000 sq ft of high quality industrial/logistics accommodation.



The leading commercial property developer proposes to build a new high specification unit on a 3.30-acre plot in Clyst Honiton.



Known as DC9, the new unit will be built on behalf of an end user and will reflect the scheme’s already impressive sustainability credentials.



Stoford will target BREEAM ‘very good’ and an EPC ‘A’ rating, as well as net zero carbon in construction. Features will include water and daylight saving controls, PV panels, electric vehicle charging provision and a sustainable urban drainage system, while occupiers will also benefit from onsite trim trail and outdoor gym areas, including bodyweight exercise equipment.



The developer has already completed construction of four new developments, including a 90,000 sq ft distribution unit, a 415-space EV charging park for Amazon and DHL’s new 55,000 sq ft parcel distribution service centre.



More recently, adhesive manufacturer Forgeway signed a 15-year lease on a 28,500 sq ft building that was speculatively developed by Stoford and Urban Logistics REIT.



Stoford Director, Edward Peel said that Exeter Logistics Park has all of the attributes to become the South West’s leading distribution hub, south of Bristol.



He said: “We are excited to submit plans for our next new development at Exeter Logistics Park. DC9 is a well designed building which offers a combination of high-quality internal and external spaces in an easily accessible location.



“Exeter Logistics Park is based just a short distance from one of the fastest growing cities in the UK with a huge potential workforce on its doorstep. The scheme benefits from good local and national connections, including direct bus links and access to the motorway network, which makes it a perfect location for distribution.”



Exeter Logistics Park is sited two miles from Jct 29 of the M5 and a mile from the A30, near Exeter Airport, with Exeter city centre lying just six miles to the west of the site.



All enquiries regarding the scheme should be directed to the scheme’s retained agents, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.



