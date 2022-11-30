Sainsbury’s unveils new look Superstore after major investment

Customers in Stoke-on-Trent have been trying out their newly upgraded Sainsbury’s supermarket recently following a six month programme to refresh and refurbish the store.

Sainsbury’s Stoke on Trent Superstore Store Manager Ann Greenall said: “We’ve worked really hard in the last few months to revitalise our store and I’m very proud of the way my team has stepped up to support our customers during the transition. I’m delighted by the response we have had from customers so far and I’m looking forward to hearing more feedback in the following months.”

Sainsbury’s Property Director Patrick Dunne said: “We’re constantly investing in our store estate to help ensure we provide the best offer we can to the communities we serve, supporting our commitment to helping everyone eat better. I hope our customers in Stoke enjoy their new look store and once again I’d like to thank them for bearing with us while we completed this extensive project.”

Sainsbury’s has invested in the supermarket to bring customers a bright, fresh new instore shopping experience that is more enjoyable and convenient. The upgrades have also been focused on making the store more energy efficient to run as part of Sainsbury’s wider sustainability plans and ambitions.

The upgraded features that customers will find within the store include:

Transformation of Sainsbury’s distinctive fresh food market and produce hall, relocated so that it is now front and centre of the store for customers

A new hot food counter offering tasty, affordable cooked food to go

New Changing Places toilet facilities to help make the store more accessible for everyone who works and shops there

A stylish new beauty and cosmetics department

Extended Tu Clothing department

New signage and fixtures across all departments to help refresh their look and feel

Improved checkouts and customer service desk

Refurbished petrol filling station

The enhanced offer also includes a brand new Starbucks® café as part of a wider expansion plan between Sainsbury’s and Starbucks across the UK, with over forty cafés now open inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets. The works to upgrade the store even extend beyond the shop floor – for example improvements have been made to colleague-only areas to help foster a more interactive and inspiring workplace.

As well as investing in stores, Sainsbury’s is also committed to supporting its colleagues and customers with the rising cost of living. Earlier in October the retailer announced a £25 million investment in a wide-ranging support package for hourly paid colleagues, as well as launching its biggest ever September value offer for customers that will see it spend £65 million across the business to keep prices low. This latest investment is part of Sainsbury’s commitment to spend £500 million by March 2023 in keeping Sainsbury’s high quality, great value products affordable for customers.