Caddick Construction completes Tawd Valley Centre part of Skelmersdale town centre regeneration

Caddick Construction has completed the £8.2m Tawd Valley Centre retail outlet in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire, as part of the wider regeneration plans for the town centre.

Major retail brands Lidl, B&M Bargains and Poundstretcher are already trading on the scheme with the area adjacent to the retail park also enjoying an upgrade to include a new play area in Tawd Valley Park. A new high street has been provided to link West Lancashire College with the rest of the town centre.

Improvements are also being made to the public areas outside Skelmersdale Library to make them more attractive spaces for residents to enjoy.

Ian Threadgold, North West Managing Director of Caddick Construction said: “Caddick is delighted to have completed on this important scheme that is already having a transformative effect on Skelmersdale town centre and the local communities.

“Investment and vision are important if we want to see local town centres revitalised and attract new retailers in with the right location and premises. It’s great to see Tawd Valley Centre is already delivering for Skelmersdale.”

Councillor Yvonne Gagen, Leader of West Lancashire Borough Council, added: “The new town centre development will bring economic and social benefits for the Borough’s communities long into the future and will greatly enhance the Borough’s appeal as a great place to live, work and invest, providing increased opportunities for many.

“This development is a significant step towards a future where everyone in West Lancashire will be able to take advantage of a positive economic outlook and vastly improved health and wellbeing outcomes. The people of West Lancashire deserve this and I’m delighted we have delivered it.”

The town centre redevelopment scheme is a partnership between the Borough Council and developer St. Modwen and is supported by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership and Growth Deal Funding.

