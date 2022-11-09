Sustainable decorating choices for your new home

Moving into a brand new home can be incredibly exciting, especially with the knowledge that no one has lived here before you. You may want to do your best to make your new home as comfortable as possible while still implementing the same amount of sustainable, ethical living that you use within the rest of your life. To do so can be rather simple, and involve a combination of new products and making good use of those that you already own.

Sustainable wall art

The materials you use for your wall art can be rather important when trying to live more sustainably. Rather than opting for imagery made out of items that would end up in a landfill site, you might want to consider the materials that, should they become damaged in the future, can be easily recycled. Due to this, you may instead want to consider using metal prints on your walls, rather than traditional photo frames. In addition to this, they can also look incredibly sleek and stylish, allowing you to also fit in with home design fashion. These prints can feature some of your own home photos, allowing you to simply upload your design and have an image printed onto the metal itself.

Re-use items you already own

When you move home, it can be tempting to buy new items to fit in with colour schemes, or simply create a fresh look. This can be both a waste of money and resources. Instead, you might want to consider upcycling your old furniture. To accomplish this, you may want to sand down old pieces of furniture to remove existing layers of paint, and repaint them to match your new designs. You could even change handles as well. For fabric, such as sofa cushions, you may also want to look into the ways you can create new cushion covers to make more use out of your current furnishings.

Opt for living décor

Rather than filling up your new home with ornaments and knickknacks, you may instead want to consider how you can breathe life into the space. Buying items for the sake of it could be bad for both your bank account and the environment. Therefore, you may want to turn your eyes onto how plants can decorate a space. There may be a number of different varieties of flora that could flourish in an indoor environment. You may want to consider different styles of plant depending on where they would be placed within the home. For example, some plants may be better suited to the damp and humidity of the bathroom, while others may be happier on a windowsill in your lounge.

Making sustainable decorating choices doesn’t mean you need to turn your back on style. By thinking about the materials and the items themselves, you may be able to create a beautiful home that causes as little harm to the environment as possible. Doing so could also help you to save some money along the way.

