The Build Chain Bolsters success with pivotal senior appointments

LEADING digital procurement platform The Build Chain has reinforced its plan for rapid growth through two senior level appointments, bolstering its approach of providing solutions for the trade from experts within the industry.

Phil Sheldon – Sales Director Keith Wright

The Build Chain, developed to revolutionise the construction procurement process, is an online platform that connects contractors nationally to suppliers locally. It helps its users to solve long-standing supply chain issues by giving instant competitive quotes for hire equipment or purchased building materials.

The appointment of Keith Wright as non-executive director, and Phil Sheldon as sales director, further strengthens the growing team with a combined industry experience of more than 65 years.

Keith said: “I love the business model and ethos of The Build Chain, as well as the energy and enthusiasm of the team for the product they’re offering. It felt like an exciting prospect just to hear about the solution they’ve created, let alone being a part of its direction.

It’s important to help to continue modernising the way the construction industry works, allowing contractors and merchants to become more efficient and streamlined in the digital era of doing business. I’m excited to have a hand in establishing The Build Chain as a leading digital procurement platform.”

Phil Sheldon has more than 35-years’ experience at previous roles at leading contractors, major manufacturers, and national merchants.

Phil said: “Despite significant progress in recent years, the construction industry continues to lag when it comes to digital solutions. This role presents a fantastic opportunity to help solve that industry-wide challenge.

Over the next year my focus will be on building a solid and sustainable base for the business while bringing procurement into the modern digital world. Beyond that, I want The Build Chain to become a heavyweight name in the industry, and to expand upon its digital offering into areas that will enhance the customer experience even further.”

Matthew McClune, co-founder of The Build Chain, added: “These two key appointments mark a step change for the company’s growth plans and progression. We’re really excited about Keith and Phil joining the team at this pivotal time – they both bring fantastic experience to the team, and the ideas they have brought to the table are avenues we’re excited to explore.”

