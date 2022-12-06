Henry Brothers construction appoints director to spearhead growth in the North

Contractor Henry Brothers Construction has appointed experienced industry professional Peter Commins as director for the company’s Northern region.

The move follows the opening of a Henry Brothers office in Manchester after a number of recent successful contract wins in the region including the refurbishment of The University of Manchester’s Chemistry Building, Glossopdale School and work for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Peter has a wealth of experience in both construction and civil engineering and has previously worked for a number of leading tier one contractors including Mansell, Balfour Beatty and Kier. He has been a director or regional managing director for some 30 years, predominantly working in the North, and is a past chairman of the Construction Confederation.

Managing Director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “Peter is very well known and hugely respected in the industry. We are delighted to have appointed him to spearhead the growth of Henry Brothers in the North of England.

“Peter has worked with numerous high-profile clients over many years. He knows the industry inside out, is extremely familiar with the region, and is perfectly placed to help us to continue to deliver the excellent service to clients that Henry Brothers is known for. We are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Peter, who began his industry career almost 50 years ago, and has been responsible for the delivery of numerous high-profile industry award-winning projects, said:

“I am delighted to be joining Henry Brothers at this exciting time. The company is on an impressive sustainable growth trajectory, and I am looking forward to supporting the business with its continued expansion. I’ve been impressed with the number of frameworks that Henry Brothers has been appointed to, including Crown Commercial Services, Pagabo, YORbuild and Procure 23 and their approach to Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).”

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

For more information, visit henrybrothers.co.uk/

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals