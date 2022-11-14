Work begins on major regeneration scheme in heart of Harlow

Work began last Thursday on a major development by Strawberry Star in Harlow town centre. Demolition commenced on site to make way for the first Star Living building, which will bring an initial 163 new apartments to the area once occupied by the underused Little Walk shopping parade and the Gate House office building.

The second phase – Harlow Quarter – which will see a further 578 apartments in a series of buildings, including two landmark 16-storey towers, plus flexible retail space and improved public realm, was given the go-ahead by planners at Harlow Council last month, subject to a Section 106 agreement.

The commencement of work on site was witnessed by special guests, including Deputy Leader of Harlow Council and Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Councillor Dan Swords, who joined senior members of Strawberry Star – Development Director Simon Taylor, Head of Construction Delivery Caroline Heraghty and Senior Director Global Sales, Marketing & CRM Cauvery Nanaiah for the event.

Simon Taylor said: “It’s exciting to see the bulldozers this morning and know that we are moving forward with this project to bring new life back into the heart of Harlow town centre. This project is not just about new homes, although they are desperately needed, it’s about creating an economic benefit for the whole community. During the construction phase, we anticipate around 80 new jobs will be created, and the benefits will continue long after the builders have left. We ultimately expect more than 1,000 people will make their home in Harlow Quarter, spending their wages in the local economy and supporting shops, businesses and leisure activities to the tune of £8.9 million a year.”

The scheme has been designed to create a high standard of accommodation in attractive, well-designed buildings. This first phase of the development has been designed by sustainable architecture specialist HLM Architects, while the second phase of Harlow Quarter was created by award-winning architect Flanagan Lawrence, with towers intended to fit in with the town’s 1950s design legacy. When the latest phase was approved, planning officers praised the scheme: “The proposals would dramatically change and revitalise an underused and somewhat ‘run-down’ part of the town centre. General economic, environmental and visual regeneration changes are therefore very positive. The evolution of the proposals has resulted in a form of development that can contribute much to the overall regeneration of Harlow Town Centre.”

Councillor Dan Swords added: “Today is a hugely significant day for the future of Harlow. The regeneration of the town centre starts in earnest with Harlow Quarter which not only signals massive investment into our town centre, but will truly transform the area with high-quality apartments, architecture, and facilities. I am delighted to be on site today to witness the first steps being taken in the future of Harlow’s town centre.”

For more information about Harlow Quarter, please contact Strawberry Star on 0127 989 9060 or visit www.strawberrystar.co.uk/hq.

