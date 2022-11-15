Regeneration of Stretford town centre gets green light

Plans for the multi-million pound transformation of Stretford town centre have been approved by councillors. Aiming to boost businesses and create a ‘thriving high street environment’, the project includes a high street, improved transport links, pedestrianised streets, more greenery and open spaces, and a new town centre.

The plans, developed by Bruntwood and Trafford Council, include huge investment to create a new King Street Square that will provide outdoor seating areas, market stalls and spaces to host events, along with transforming the existing multi-storey car park to make it more secure. Moreover, a home for retailers, eateries and bar areas to boost the local evening economy will be built, spilling out into a new south-facing community space, which will feature a covered shopping area aimed at local independent businesses.

“This first phase of development is another milestone in the redevelopment of Stretford for the local community. It’s brilliant to work closely with Bruntwood towards a shared goal, and equally so to have the community involved in the decision-making process,” said Trafford Council Leader Councillor Andrew Western.

“The extensive development of King Street and the wider Stretford area will significantly increase connectivity by introducing green and open spaces where people can come together and interact. With King Street playing a large role in the plans, the wider masterplan will enhance the quality of life for Stretford residents while injecting a surge of businesses into the community to boost the local ecosystem.”

The Stretford town centre development will also see a quiet service street adjacent to the mall repurposed to create the new ‘Little King Street’. This new street will create a safe and welcoming place for activities to spill into and become a destination for a variety of food and beverage offerings. Preparatory works for the transformation of King Street have begun, with development works set to start in early 2023, with completion set for Summer 2024.

Meanwhile, plans for up to 800 new homes, substantial new green public open space, and a new canal-side neighbourhood are due to be submitted later this year. The King Street plans are one of the projects to receive funding from the Government’s £830million Future High Streets Fund (FHSF).

