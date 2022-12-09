Bradford’s landmark One City Park office scheme lights up to mark topping out

The project team behind One City Park – a state-of-the-art new office in Bradford – gathered on site to celebrate the building reaching its highest point and on track to complete in Summer 2023.

The event had a festive twist with an official light switch on for a 15ft Christmas tree which now adorns the top of the steel frame to celebrate this major milestone.

One City Park, which will create 56,403 sq ft of sustainable office space, is being brought forward by nationwide place maker, Muse, in partnership with Bradford Council. The building is being built by Caddick Construction, with the steel frame supplied and erected by Halifax-based Elland Steel.

One City Park will combine high-quality specifications, flexible floor plates and strong sustainability credentials, offering businesses an opportunity to locate at the first new office space in city centre for 20 years.

Simon Dew, development director at Muse, said: “The construction programme is being delivered at pace and to be on schedule is testament to the hard work everyone involved. At Muse, we create kinder and inclusive places in partnership that build brighter futures for everyone and our purpose remains the same here at One City Park.

“Bradford is a diverse city full of potential and we want to attract the right businesses to One City Park and create a wealth of opportunities for the rich talent within the community.

“We know that City Park is a popular place for gatherings and events throughout the holiday season and we wanted to play our part in the celebrations.”

One City Park launched to market earlier this year, represented by commercial agents Knight Frank and Colliers. Once complete, the building will feature five floors of exceptional workspaces and a roof terrace, offering flexible floor plans that can adapt to accommodate more agile working practices that promote wellbeing. Designed to suit a range of businesses from home grown starts-up and SMEs, through to larger organisations and multi-nationals – there has been a high volume of enquiries from potential occupiers.

Jason Sims, Caddick senior project manager said: “We are delighted with the progress at One City Park to date and it’s always gratifying to see the steelwork completing and topped out as a visible milestone for the city centre. It’s a real boost for the site team but we are also getting positive comments from passers-by who see the progress made day-by-day because it’s such a central and significant development for Bradford.”

The building will be complemented by new public spaces around the site including stepped access and attractive seating areas. Surrounded by cultural assets including the Grade I Listed City Hall, St George’s Hall and new music venue, Bradford Live, which is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation, as well as bars, restaurants and cafes – City Park is expected to play a major role in the city’s UK City of Culture celebrations in 2025.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member of Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “One City Park is bringing hundreds of jobs to the city centre throughout its construction and once complete will bring hundreds more. It will be a great complement to the Darley Street Market which is also currently under construction.”

One City Park will also feature a range of green design elements including high-performance glazing, photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to make sure the building operates on renewable energy. Every car-parking space features an electric car charging point, coupled with secure cycle storage and changing facilities to encourage workers to take more sustainable and healthier modes of transport.

For further information visit www.onecitypark.com. Commercial enquiries to Eamon Fox at Knight Frank (Eamon.fox@knightfrank.com / 0113 297 2433) and Roddy Morrison at Colliers (roddy.morrison@colliers.com / 0113 200 1810).