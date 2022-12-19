Consultation launched for Gorton District Centre

A public consultation has launched over proposals outlining investment plans in and around Gorton District Centre. Manchester City Council has developed an initial strategy for the areas in Gorton and Belle Vue that highlights potential new public spaces, homes and employment opportunities.

It is these early ideas that are open to consultation to gather vital feedback from the people who live, work and use the areas daily.

“Gorton has seen some really exciting investment in recent years from the Belle Vue Sports Village, the recent opening of the Gorton Hub and the new Coop Academy school that will open soon. We have an opportunity to capitalise on this momentum and develop an ambitious plan for the local area – creating a district centre that can help the area to meet its potential,” said Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development.

“This consultation gives local people a general flavour of the kind of investment we want to make in their community – but the feedback we get from local people will help us guide the development as plans progress. As ever, I would urge as many people as possible who live in, work at or shop in the district centre to give us your thoughts. As someone who uses the area daily your insight is invaluable.”

What the proposals want to achieve:

• Make the centre greener, including quality green space and tree planting Create a more attractive local area that is comfortable and attractive to spend time in

• Support new events and activities to attract people to visit in the evenings and weekendsCreate a new heart of the community, delivering a new civic square and public realm

• Deliver new mixed tenures homes to match local housing demand (including affordable housing such as Social Rent and Shared Ownership)

• Make the centre more accessible by safe walking and cycling

• Encourage a broader mix of uses that will attract different communities and age groups.

There has been some high-quality investment in the Gorton neighbourhood in recent years and the intention is to ensure that the District Centre is a destination of choice for local people, which is also well-connected to the wider area.

• Improve the transport links to fantastic community facilities, including Gorton Hub, Belle Vue Sports Village, Gorton Youth Zone, and the New Co-op Academy

• Better walking and cycling routes to local green spaces, including Debdale Park, Gore Brook Valley and Fallowfield Loop.

• Focusing on key locations for improvement that cover (from west to east) Belle Vue Station, Gorton Hub, Garratt Way (including market and former library), Wellington Street crossroad and Chapman Street crossroad

• Particular focus on Garratt Way as the focal point for the district centre

