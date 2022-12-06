Contractor appointed for £28million redevelopment of the Crescent Centre in Bristol

CEG has appointed contractor, Kier, to deliver the comprehensive redevelopment of The Crescent Centre at Temple Quay in Bristol.

The redevelopment has been designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman, an architecture and interior design practice with 25 years of refurbishment and retrofit experience across the UK and Europe.

It includes a new two-storey feature façade with best-in-class amenity space on the ground floor, including a café and external decked area. There will be a one-storey rooftop extension and the addition of three private roof terraces, the most prominent of which offers unrivalled views over Temple Gardens from the fifth floor.

The completed development will be rebranded as Crescent and will benefit from the largest private garden in the city centre. Other amenities include a gym and fitness studio, an all-new secure, weatherproof cycle park with capacity for 164 cycles and repair docking facilities.

The new building will deliver 101,000 sq ft of lettable office space. Work commenced in October 2022 and is expected to complete in June 2024.

Lawrence Escott, investment manager at CEG, said; “Crescent occupies a prominent location on Temple Back and will benefit from the best amenity provision and outlook of any building in its class. This £28 million redevelopment is a timely boost for Bristol and a continued vote of confidence in the city by CEG, where we have managed significant investments in EQ and Aztec West, not to mention the continued success of the Quorum. We look forward to welcoming new tenants in 2024”.

As well as targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A, the project aims to make the building Net Zero Carbon in operation. Reuse of the existing structure provides a 45% reduction in upfront embodied carbon over new build, allied with best-in-class energy efficient heating and cooling, makes Crescent a compelling sustainability option.

The development will offer floor plates of 18,000 sq ft. It also benefits from the ability to accommodate a range of requirements from 1,600 sq ft upwards. Carter Jonas and Savills have been appointed to launch the development to market.

Andrew Hardwick of Carter Jonas said: “This is not just any old redevelopment! Crescent will deliver something distinctly different, best in class for Bristol, coupling the unique attractions of generous external green space adjoining the Temple Gardens and a penthouse with awesome views over the city. All this just a stones’ throw from Temple Meads. It is going to be a very powerful offering.”

Chris Meredith of Savills added: “With sustainability at the forefront of Crescent development, this building will deliver to the requirements of the modern occupier. The need to secure high quality, sustainable and flexible office accommodation to help provide the best workplace experience for employees is at the top of agenda, and the Crescent will create one of Bristol’s best office buildings delivering to this demand.”

Jason Taylor, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: “This is a significant development in the heart of Bristol city centre. We will be transforming Crescent into a modern office with first-class facilities.

“Once completed, this development will provide much-needed new office space to support the city’s business community.”

Nick Jones, Associate Director, Buckley Gray Yeoman, said: “We’ve long been champions of creative refurbishment and retrofit of buildings that both improves the user experience and responds decisively to the climate emergency. Crescent is going to be an exemplar for Bristol and will set the bar high for modern workspace with plenty of character and impressive tenant amenities.”

This £28 million investment is the latest in significant investments into the CEG Group’s portfolio in Bristol which, to date, stands at £234 million. The team is managing a 450,000 sq ft portfolio, has refurbished the Quorum and is onsite EQ at 111 Victoria Street and 1000 Aztec West both of which are set to complete in the first half of 2023.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals