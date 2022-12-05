Wykeland Group’s Tech campus transformation continues with construction underway on final building

Seven years of transformational development at a game-changing tech campus in Hull is continuing with construction underway on the final office building. The net zero building is the final phase of leading developer Wykeland Group’s @TheDock complex in the city’s vibrant Fruit Market urban village. It will provide a further 11,000 sq ft of prime office space and bring 150 more advanced tech jobs to the area.

The building will complete a cluster of prime office space at the @TheDock development, which includes the pioneering Centre for Digital Innovation (C4DI) tech hub.

The @TheDock development has regenerated a previously derelict waterfront site and become the catalyst and focal point for Hull’s fast-growing tech sector.

Yorkshire-based contractor Castlehouse Construction is delivering the works, with the final building having been designed by leading architectural practice The Harris Partnership, also based in Yorkshire. The developer’s agent for the project is LHL Group, again Yorkshire-based.

A total of around 300 workers will be on site across the various stages of the construction process, with the building scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.

John Gouldthorp, Asset Manager at Hull-based Wykeland, said: “It’s great that work is now underway on this exciting development.

“@TheDock has been a tremendous success and this latest phase underlines our confidence in the continuing growth of the tech sector in Hull and the wider region.

“Our previous investments on this site have generated dozens of new digital businesses and hundreds of highly-skilled tech jobs. This final building will create exciting new opportunities to be part of one of the UK’s most successful tech communities within a building with exceptional sustainability credentials.”

Site preparation and groundworks have been completed and piling work has now begun on site.

Castlehouse Construction was previously contracted by Wykeland to deliver the first phase of the £20m transformation of the former Northallerton Prison site in North Yorkshire into the award-winning Treadmills mixed-used development.

Phil Dewell, Construction Director at Castlehouse Construction, said: “Having previously worked with Wykeland on the first phase of The Treadmills development in Northallerton, we were delighted to be chosen for this project.

“Wykeland has a track record of delivering developments which have a significant economic impact on the area they serve. The @TheDock tech campus is a perfect example of that and we’re delighted to be finishing what has been a transformational development for the city.”

The new building will have exceptional sustainability credentials, making it one of Hull’s most environment-friendly developments as well as increasing its appeal to potential occupiers keen to reduce their carbon footprint.

The building will be powered by renewable energy generated via an array of roof-mounted solar panels. A green roof formed by flowering plants and a green wall section will also support biodiversity, while adding to the building’s insulation.

The building will be rated BREEAM “Very Good” – a sustainability assessment that will put it in the top 25% nationally for non-domestic buildings.

It will have an EPC energy rating of A – the highest possible to achieve – and will be mechanically heated, cooled and ventilated by a system that uses air source heat pumps and takes heat energy from extracted air and uses it to pre-heat incoming air.

The undercroft car parking will feature electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage spaces, while energy efficient sensor lighting will also be installed within the building to reduce its carbon footprint.

The project is supported by funding received from the European Regional Development Fund.

The building is available for let to either a single business or multiple tenants, with suites from 2,250 sq ft to the full 11,000 sq ft.

From left, Andy Barrett (Commercial Director, Castlehouse Construction); Carl Braim (Group Director, The Harris Partnership); John Gouldthorp (Asset Manager, Wykeland); Tom Cannon (Development Surveyor, Wykeland); Daniel Bower (Director, LHL Group); and Andy Lyon (Contracts Manager, Castlehouse Construction) at the construction site of the final @TheDock office building in Hull’s Fruit Market.

