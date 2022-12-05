Costain partners with Heathrow Airport to transform operations and performance

Costain is partnering with Heathrow Airport to deliver its new investment programme, which will provide a step-change in the customer experience and transform the airport on its journey to become a net-zero aviation hub.

As delivery partner, we will work with Heathrow throughout the project lifecycle to shape, create and deliver asset renewal and construction projects procured through the Terminal Asset Renewal Partner and Major Project Partner lots of the H7 framework. Costain has been awarded its first commission, early contractor involvement in the design phase of the upgrade of baggage handling facilities and systems at Terminal 2, via the Major Project Partner lot.

Sue Kershaw, managing director for Transportation at Costain, said: “I am delighted that our construction, consulting and digital experts have been selected to help Heathrow transform its performance. Our integrated team will work closely with Heathrow to address the challenges of rebounding from COVID, transforming to a net-zero airport and attracting new customers and airlines to give passengers a world-class airport experience.”

Our Heathrow team will work across the lifecycle of renewal and construction projects, implementing a systems approach to identify efficiencies, streamline the delivery of works and provide a blueprint for sustainable operations. We will play the role of integrator within an enterprise model, ensuring that the delivery and operation of new infrastructure meets the requirements of the customer, supply chain, operator and passenger. Included in the scope of works are:

Upgrades and improvements to Terminal 2 and adjacent facilities

Delivery of major projects, including construction of baggage handling facilities and implementation of baggage systems

Leading the H7 contract for Costain is Andy Clarke, integrated transport director, who added: “We’ll use digital processes and systems, such as digital rehearsals and building information modelling, to enable cost and carbon savings during the design and delivery stages of both asset renewal and construction projects.”

Heathrow’s Chief Solutions Officer Helen Elsby said: “We have bold plans to improve Heathrow over the next four years, making sure journeys are smooth, safe and reliable. We are pleased to appoint a range of excellent partners on the vital infrastructure upgrades that will underpin this, and will continue to work with our regulator on a deal that supports this important work. We’re pleased to welcome Costain back to Heathrow and to be working in partnership with them to improve passenger experience in the airport.”

