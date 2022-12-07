Fixing a failing planning and transport system

CIHT outlines how the UK can deliver sustainable transport for housing developments

CIHT has today released a new report that outlines how we can fix the UK’s failing planning and transport system and finally deliver sustainable transport in new housing developments.

Sue Percy CBE, Chief Executive, CIHT said:

“Housing developments are still dominated by cars, with little sustainable transport provision. Not only does this have serious effects for the health of our planet, but it also severely impacts the health of our people.”

“The integration of planning and transport is key to helping achieve healthier, more sustainable development that promotes economic growth, levels up the country, and provides for people, not cars.”

This is currently not being achieved. To gain a better insight, this new research paper details five key areas for action informed by the views of practitioners from the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT), Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), and Transport Planning Society (TPS) – 87% of which agreed that “there are problems with the current planning system with regard to delivering sustainable development and securing more sustainable transport use”.

The report outlines five calls to action for the UK Government, local authorities, developers, and stakeholders:

Government – the UK Government must provide robust and integrated policy that can deliver sustainable developments judged on the outcomes achieved (more people choosing to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport). Skills and experience – professional institutions across engineering, transport infrastructure, planning, and the built environment have a duty to enable professionals to utilise their skills and experience to create sustainable developments effectively, and to develop as professionals. Location – Government needs to make sure that the location of developments enables accessibility to public transport and active travel networks as a priority, as well as easy access to local services through these sustainable modes. Local planning – authorities should prioritise development that caters for sustainable transport as a natural first choice. We must see a move away from car-centric development and towards creating quality places that promote growth. Funding – all stakeholders should ensure delivery through effective use of Government funding – sustainable transport modes must be the first choice of travel in new developments.

Through combining anticipated policies on economic growth, net zero, and levelling up with the five actions proposed here, CIHT believes this will bring about positive change for sustainable development. Ultimately, this will reduce the traffic-inducing nature of developments, and the associated costs of the infrastructure to deliver these, making it quicker and easier to deliver new housing. By making sustainable transport a natural first choice in developments we will get more people active, improve health outcomes, and reduce pressure (and therefore expenditure) on the NHS.

For a full copy of this new report please see here or to discuss any of its content, please contact e: technical@ciht.org.uk

