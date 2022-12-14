Enrok Opens New Office in the West Midlands

Derbyshire residential and commercial building firm, Enrok Construction, has opened its second office to meet increased client demand in the West Midlands.

The company, which has seen strong growth in 2022, has opened a new office in Stafford so that it can meet increase client demand in the West Midlands and give its staff a central hub in which to work and collaborate. The office is in addition to its head office in Ednaston, Derbyshire.

Enrok is currently delivering 51 residential units in the West Midlands, including its most recent contract win which will see the development of 19 new build affordable homes for Citizen on Wellington Road in Handsworth. The company is also delivering a new £4m medical centre in Hartshill, Nuneaton which is expected to open its doors in 2023.

Jordan Mallisch, Managing Director of Enrok Construction comments: “In addition to our projects in London and Nottingham, we are seeing increased demand in the West Midlands and have therefore taken the decision to open our second office in Stafford. In addition to giving Enrok a physical presence in the area, the new office is helping our growing West Midlands based team to reduce commuting time and gives us a high-quality environment in which to work.”

“As our presence in the West Midlands continues to grow, we will be creating further employment opportunities in the area and have therefore taken on the additional office as part of our future expansion plans.”

Enrok Construction is a privately owned construction company, operating across the UK from its headquarters in Derbyshire. The firm provides developers and clients from the UK and beyond with an all-inclusive construction service. It has built a reputation across the Midlands for consistently designing, building and project managing the delivery of homes and commercial buildings that people aspire to live, work, socialise and visit and which benefit their communities.

