Firethorn Trust awards Leeds logistics contract to McLaren Construction Group

Commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust, has appointed McLaren Construction Group to deliver 660,000 sq. ft of logistics warehousing in North Yorkshire.

The contract for Sherburn42 marks McLaren’s first appointment to a Firethorn development, and will see the delivery of four highly specified Grade-A units, ranging from 57,750 to 280,000 sq. ft.

Set across 37 acres, the site lies adjacent to the Sherburn Enterprise Park in Leeds, and will be constructed to net-zero carbon, with a ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating. With 15% translucent roof panelling, LED lighting, and future provisions for renewable power generation, the development will offer a modern, flexible and highly sustainable base for occupiers, whilst providing excellent transportation links to the UK logistics network.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn, commented: “We pride ourselves in creating industry-leading schemes for occupiers, whilst effectively responding to evolving market demands. Not only does McLaren have the expert capability to bring Sherburn42 forward at pace, but the team has demonstrated a shared commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation.

“Having received full planning consent last month, we look forward to moving this project forward with McLaren and beginning works on site imminently, which will put us on track for completion by Q4 2023.”

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, says: “We are very pleased to be appointed by forward-thinking developers, Firethorn, on this significant development, situated in one of the most sought-after, accessible locations in North Yorkshire.

“Providing fantastic opportunities for the region’s workforce, the four high-quality Grade-A industrial units will create an attractive, fit for purpose, sustainable workspace for multi-national distributors and ambitious small and medium-sized enterprises.”

“We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with Firethorn, and working closely to deliver this landmark project.”

Enquiries should be directed to the scheme’s letting agents: Colliers, Lambert Smith Hampton, and Carter Towler.

