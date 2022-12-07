Prologis Park Dawley Road welcomes Sophia Transport

Prologis, one of the UK’s leading developers of logistics property, has agreed a 10-year lease for one of its units at Prologis Park Dawley Road in West London.

Specialising in temperature-controlled haulage, Sophia Transport has moved into the 6,120 sq. ft. DC2 unit as it continues to expand its operations. They provide a comprehensive range of services within logistics, transport and shipping across the UK.

DC2 is a modern, sustainable facility, designed with the operational needs of logistics in mind. The unit, in-line with Prologis’ continued commitment to lowering its carbon footprint, has sustainability built into the fabric of the building. Having achieved net zero carbon in construction, DC2 is rated BREEAM ‘Very Good’.

Another unit at the park, DC7, is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment and will be ready for occupation in Spring 2023. The 26,081 sq. ft unit will benefit from a large secure yard with a maximum depth of 69m.

Prologis Park Dawley Road, on Vinyl Place, has a rich history having previously been the home of EMI Records. The Park is part of a growing and vibrant business community with excellent links to air, road and rail transport, and close access to West London, Heathrow airport and the M25 making it perfect for use as an urban logistics hub.

James Straw, Associate, Capital Deployment and Leasing, Prologis UK, said: “Welcoming Sophia Transport to Prologis Park Dawley Road is a reminder that there is still much demand for prime logistics space, in strong logistics locations such as Hayes. Prologis Park Dawley Road provides a range of unit sizes and is home to a broad range of customers in a variety of sectors. We’re always proud to be a part of our customers’ business growth journeys and look forward to welcoming Sophia Transport to the park.”

Nabil Amin, Sales & Operations Director at Sophia Transport, said: “Our move to Prologis Park Dawley Road is an exciting step and representative of our continued growth. We look forward to working with the Prologis UK team as we venture into our next phase.”

