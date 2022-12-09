How to Boost Restaurant with the Perfect Interior Design

No matter what type of catering industry you want to be in, you need to arrange the interior accordingly. For some time now, restaurant décor has become even more crucial. Guests mostly pay attention to what they find on the menu and the restaurant’s interior design. The interior has to comply with current regulations, be user-friendly, consistent with the character of the cuisine served, easy to maintain, sustainable, safe and visually appealing. Buildeo, explain how you meet all these requirements?

Quality of the Entrance – Vital Element of a Successful Restaurant

For the restaurant with an entrance directly from the street, ensure the use of high-quality flooring materials. The renovation experts recommend materials that are resistant to contact with abrasive contaminants such as particles of sand, mud, soil, and dust, often in combination with rainwater and snow. In such premises, especially in the entrance area, it is advisable to use ceramic tiles with the highest possible abrasion resistance or unglazed porcelain stoneware, which can also be visually attractive, especially those produced with double-fill technology. Clinker tiles will also work well. Before making a final decision, check that the selected tiles have the documents required by the regulations, such as technical approvals and health and safety certificates.

Restaurant Remodelling – Health and Safety First

Health and safety regulations are of fundamental importance throughout a restaurant – from the storage area through the kitchen to the dining area. Sanitary inspections are frequent and often unexpected. All surfaces must be safe and easy to clean. They must therefore be resistant to moisture, chemical cleaning agents and staining substances. Ceramic flooring has the advantage that, even after intensive use over many years, it shows no signs of so-called ‘fatigue’ and can be easy to maintain daily.

Restaurants Renovations – Furniture-based Interior Design

Restaurants often change their menus and decorative elements with the seasons. For this reason, it is advisable to use a versatile interior design that will be functional and suitable, surrounded by different décor elements. Restaurant furniture made of solid materials with a simple and minimalist form will be an excellent choice in this case. Bespoke furniture provides the possibility of creating a unique space and is worth consideration. In case of a smaller budget, custom-made furniture is a perfect alternative.

Match the Décor of the Restaurant with the Type of Cuisine

Restaurants that serve foreign cuisine refer to the culture of a particular country. The interiors of such establishments are usually reminiscent of picturesque corners from various places in the world. For example, the restaurants serving Greek cuisine use blue and white colours in their interior design because of the blue roofs of the white houses. Restaurants serving Chinese cuisine use the ubiquitous red colour, and the décor accessories are usually stately Chinese lanterns.

The Role of Restaurant Interior Lighting

The right vibe has a significant influence on guest satisfaction. Restaurant lighting is an essential element of the atmosphere. Consider dimming the dining area for a romantic ambience. However, two crucial considerations need to be balanced: the efficiency of the restaurant staff and the guests’ experience. The light must not be too intense but also too dim so as not to impede the work of the service staff. Lamps of all kinds – ceiling lamps, table lamps, floor lamps – are vital lighting elements. The correct positioning of the artificial light sources will not only help to create a unique atmosphere in the restaurant but, more importantly, will make up for any lack of natural light. Consider using more than just ceiling lighting.

Restaurant Space and Interior Designers’ Solutions

When opening a restaurant business, we sometimes opt for smaller premises for financial reasons or because we do not find a suitable property. Refurbishment companies often work with interior designers who effectively use optical enlargement methods. The use of colour, reflections, texture, lines, and uniform or varied tile formats will separate various functional zones.

In summary, many factors influence the appearance of a restaurant. The restaurant furnishings should harmonise with the business concept and the cuisine. It is also crucial to match the décor to the customer’s preferences. The key to success is to create a comfortable interior and thus introduce a pleasant atmosphere. It is worth considering hiring a general contractor and an experienced renovation team to ensure the project goes smoothly and without delays.

