Office Principles North wins brief to design Shoosmiths’ Birmingham home

Leading interior design consultancy Office Principles North has announced that it will deliver the workspace of law firm Shoosmiths in Birmingham.



Office Principles North will fit out 28,449 sq ft across the 11th, 12th and 20th floors of the new, state-of-the-art 103 Colmore Row development in the city centre.



The consultancy has worked in collaboration with Shoosmiths to design the new workspace, which it says will become a hybrid “workplace destination” for both clients and Shoosmiths’ legal advisers and colleagues.



The project is expected to be ready for occupation in Q2 2023.



Tina Batham, joint managing director of Office Principles North said: “We’re incredibly excited about delivering Shoosmiths’ new Birmingham office in one of the city’s most iconic buildings. This workplace will be a destination that blurs the lines between work and home and will deliver a hugely memorable experience for Shoosmiths’ colleagues and clients alike – with lots of places and features to discover.



“We’ve worked together with Alex Bishop and Beth McArdle to design a space that has people, hospitality and choice at its heart. It’s a warm, accessible and inclusive environment that reflects and celebrates the very best of Birmingham’s past and present, using locally designed and sourced materials wherever possible. We can’t wait to deliver it.”



Beth McArdle, partner and co-head of Shoosmiths’ Birmingham office said: “We are very pleased to be working with Office Principles North on the design of our space in 103 Colmore Row. We want it to be a destination space, and we can’t wait to showcase that to our colleagues and clients in the New Year.”



Alex Bishop, partner and co-head of Shoosmiths’ Birmingham office, said: “It is our vision that 103 will serve as a shining example of post-pandemic working done right. We have been working tirelessly with the team to ensure that, upon completion, this will be more than just an office space and somewhere that the whole firm can take pride in.”

