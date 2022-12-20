Mace appointed for its largest interiors project

Mace has been appointed as the main contractor on the refurbishment of Fleet Street’s Peterborough Court, the largest interiors project for the Group in the past decade. Construction has started on the landmark Fleet Street office development scheme, Peterborough Court, the former European headquarters of Goldman Sachs.

Peterborough Court, located at 133 Fleet Street, will be remodelled to create 292,000 sq ft of curated Grade A workspace and ground floor retail across eleven floors. The iconic property offers flexible floor plates of between 16,000 sq ft and 33,000 sq ft, with access to private terraces across four floors and public courtyard open space. The scheme will be available for occupation from Q2 2024. CBRE and JLL are joint leasing agents.

Peterborough Court features transformed Fleet Street and Shoe Lane building entrances, activated frontages, a long gallery entrance with new glazing, and redesigned interiors aligned to the highest sustainability standards, health and wellness and dual-feed, 100% ‘All-Electric’ technology.

The building will target green building certification BREEAM status of ‘Excellent’, or better, as well as ‘Platinum’ ratings for WELL (health and well-being), Wiredscore (broadband connectivity) and ActiveScore (commuter convenience). In addition, a minimum EPC energy efficiency rating of ‘B’ rating will be achieved.

Peterborough Court has excellent transport and cycle connections adjacent to the Fleet Street conservation area. The property will offer c. 600 cycle spaces, EV charging points, luxury showers, lockers, changing and support facilities to appeal to London’s cyclist commuter market. The design features SMART technology, outdoor spaces, attractive on-site F&B amenities and impressive leisure facilities. The building is expected to exceed LETI 2030 and RIBA Climate Challenge 2030 embodied carbon targets.

The £120 million investment programme for Peterborough Court is managed by Broadwater Capital.

Mace, the international construction and consultancy firm, has been appointed as the main contractor on the scheme and will be supported by JRA for architectural services and BDP for structures and lighting. Gardiner & Theobald provide Project Management and Cost Consultancy services and Gerald Eve act as the planning advisor.

