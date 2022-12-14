Major new multi-million regeneration scheme in motion at city’s former Abbey Lane bus depot

Construction work has started on a multi-million development by Jessup Partnerships to transform Leicester’s iconic former bus depot on Abbey Lane into 117 homes for housing association Midland Heart.

The site which has sat empty since 2007, will be the biggest residential scheme in the city and will be made up of a mix of 103 semi-detached and terraced houses, ranging from two, three, and four bedrooms, as well as 14 maisonettes.

The Edwardian depot building itself opened in 1904 and construction work is to be completed by winter 2024. All the homes will be timber-framed as part of Jessup’s commitment to adopting sustainable business methods, while it continues to develop on its strong ESG credentials.

Leicester-based RG+P Architects has designed the new homes, which will include 29 two-bedroom houses, 70 three-bedroom houses, and four four-bedroom houses as well as 12 one-bedroom maisonettes and two-bedroom maisonettes.

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Jessup, which opened an office at Meridian earlier this year said: “This is an iconic site and we understand its importance to the city. We are honoured to have the opportunity alongside our partners Midland Heart to transform this derelict site which has stood disused for so long into new homes for families and first-time home buyers in Leicester.

Midland Heart Executive Director of Finance and Growth, Joe Reeves, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jessup on this project.

“The Abbey Lane Bus Depot site has been derelict for some years and it’s great to be able to use our joint expertise to regenerate it into homes for affordable rent and shared ownership. Not only will this project transform a disused brownfield site but provide much needed affordable housing in the city.”

The development is situated right across the road from Abbey Park which hosts sprawling 32-acre grounds, with a river and flower displays set on top of Augustinian monastery ruins. The site also has great transport routes being just two miles from Leicester City Centre and on bus route 54A.

The site is also just a four-minute drive from Ross Walk Nature Reserve which is perfect for any canine companions and is just a five-minute drive to Cossington Recreation Ground which boasts a floodlit outdoor ball court, a 30-meter indoor swimming pool, sauna facilities, and a gym.

Jessup's 96-strong team provides a full development management service from land acquisition and planning consent, through to the construction of high-quality homes across the wider Midlands. Jessup also benefits from preferred partner status with Homes England.

