New contract signed with DEME Group and LS Cable and System for export cables for Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm

Following the recent agreement to provide export cables for sister project the Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm, Vattenfall has today signed a contract with preferred bidders, DEME Group and LS Cable & System, for export cables for Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm.

The consortium will provide around 180km of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) export cables for the onshore route and around 320km for the offshore route for the whole of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and will connect it to the national transmission electricity grid.

Choosing innovative HVDC cables has allowed Vattenfall to cut the size of the cable route by a third, reducing the impact on the local area and making the project more sustainable.

Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall, said:

“We’re delighted to have taken the next step with LS Cable & System and DEME Group who will provide the export cables for the whole Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. This is a big milestone for the project which is vital to deliver fossil-free living within a generation.”

Rob Anderson, Project Director of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, said:

“It’s great to be working with our partners and using innovative, sustainable technologies for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. Alongside the potential to level-up East Anglia with new green collar jobs and supply chain opportunities, the Zone has a critical role in delivering net zero in the UK.”

Philip Scheers, Business Unit Director at DEME Offshore, said:

“We are very proud that Vattenfall has again chosen to partner DEME and LS Cable & and System for this scope and that we will ultimately provide the cables for the entire Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. DEME is doing its utmost to achieve net zero emissions and it is fantastic to stand shoulder to shoulder with pioneers such as Vattenfall, who shares our vision for a sustainable world.”

Mr. Hyungwon Kim, LS Cable and System Executive, said:

“We are pleased to announce the 320kV DC XLPE offshore cable being supplied by LS Cable and System will be manufactured solely with renewable energy which is also certified by LS’s Environmental Product Declaration Certification. We would like to thank our client Vattenfall and our partner DEME offshore with whom we look forward to working to bring clean, green energy to the UK from British offshore wind.

