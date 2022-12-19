Sustainable construction company, Dura Products, celebrates record-breaking year

One of the UK’s leading green construction companies is celebrating after recording its most successful business year to-date. Dura Products, which manufactures sustainable road kerbs and drainage solutions using recycled polymers, has sold over 100,000 units (over 50km) of Durakerb & Duradrain during the past year, up by almost 70% on 2021 figures. This follows on from a sustained period of growth in 2020, during which the business grew by over 60%.

Sustainability has never been more important in the construction industry. With the UK now committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, fundamental changes are required to the way we live and work, particularly in construction. The built environment currently accounts for around 33% of carbon emissions in the UK, meaning actions taken by the sector make a big difference to the outcome. As a result, demand for Dura Product’s solutions in 2022 has been significant.

In the UK alone, the business has supplied many innovative and game changing projects like the McDonald’s drive-thru in Market Drayton, Shropshire, the UK’s first net zero restaurant. More than 500 metres of the eco-friendly Durakerb was supplied around the drive-thru and customer parking areas.

Duradrain, the company’s pioneering kerbside drainage product, was also recently installed at the UK’s largest drive-thru of Canadian donut chain Tim Hortons, in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester. The installation has helped towards Tim Horton’s sustainability strategy, in which it claims to have “an obligation to address climate change head on”.

In addition, 2,680 metres of Duradrain, has been installed by UK infrastructure contractor, Colas, for its latest highways project on the A46 at Stoneleigh, reducing scope 3 Co2e emissions by over 82,000kg. This involves the construction of a new bridge over the A46, and the realignment of slip roads to form the basis of a new gyratory system, which will reduce delays and improve road safety in the future.

Commenting on the success of the business in the UK, Dura Products Managing Director, Steve Bennett said: “We are delighted with the way the company has performed this year. There has been a noticeable shift towards green construction over the past few years and this has been reflected in sales of our sustainable solutions. We are very much looking forward to seeing what 2023 brings.”

Outside of the UK, Dura Products has also been very active driving sustainable construction in Europe. 12 countries now enjoy the widespread benefits of Duradrain – which comprises 70% recycled material in every 500mm unit – including the UK and Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania. Notable installations include the biggest single infrastructural investment ever undertaken in County Mayo, Ireland. The 20.3km dual carriageway formed part of Wills Bam JV’s €241 million N5 upgrade project. Meanwhile, in Landgraaf, Netherlands, Dura Products’ solutions were used to install a safe cycle lane running adjacent to a key stretch of road.

The company has also recently partnered with MY Plast, a specialist high tech manufacturer operating in Romania to produce, stock and deliver the combined kerb and drainage system across mainland Europe and Ireland. Sales within the EU now account for up to 50% of all sales, and with a centrally located factory, the company is ideally set-up to support new projects within Europe and further afield.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals