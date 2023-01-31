Applethwaite Homes undergoes significant rebrand to strengthen its position

Applethwaite Homes turned to Absolute Agency and trusted the brand specialists with an overhaul of its brand positioning.

The home builder is part of the Eric Wright Group and develops beautiful homes in rural settings. Its old branding did not reflect the quality of the properties and the stunning, unique locations.

Absolute Agency was brought on board to conduct a workshop with an in-depth look into what Applethwaite stood for and the audience they wanted to attract.

The final branding look and feel is now more high end, with a clear colour palette of luxurious dark blue complemented by a secondary set of paler colours. Ornamental graphics were developed to represent the development locations and the bespoke font used to add to the quality look and feel of the brand positioning.

The branding includes a full suite of material for each development, brochures, signage, graphics, promotional items and packs for new home owners. The graphics and typography are complemented with Applethwaite’s lifestyle images, which bring to life the various happy moments that home buyers experience when they’re choosing their new home.

This branding has so far been implemented on sites throughout the north west including Inglewood near Preston, Davyfields near Darwen and Brackenwood in Blackburn.

Chris Hodgen, MD of Absolute Agency, said: “We have extensive experience within the home builder and property sectors and when Applethwaite Homes approached us with such a unique challenge it was a great project to work on. Our team worked seamlessly with theirs to really get to the heart of what Applethwaite is about and hearing the internal and customer reaction to the new branding has been fantastic.”

Colin Hetherington, MD from Applethwaite Homes, said: “We have always been extremely proud in the quality of the homes we build, however we identified that our existing brand identity and marketing materials didn’t match up to this high quality. We wanted to strengthen our position in the marketplace, whilst delivering a unique customer experience from enquiry through to moving in, which truly represented Applethwaite Homes.

“We wanted to work with a local agency who had experience in the housing sector, but who also took the time to understand our team, our ambition and who could support us on this journey as an extension of our marketing team.

“The feedback from customers and internal staff has been really positive and our outside visual identity now matches our internal values.”

Absolute Agency is 23 years old and based in Bolton. Founded by Chris Hodgen, it is a bold agency specialising in branding, digital, content and communications for ambitious clients.

Applethwaite Homes builds family homes in small and exclusive developments that have individual character, their aim is to provide comfortable homes that reflect the quality and style of times past and satisfy the needs of modern living.

