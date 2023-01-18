Building begins at Lovell Partnerships’ new Spennymoor development

WORK has begun to build a new 124-home development in the former mining town of Spennymoor, County Durham, marking continued growth in the North East region for leading national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships.

The development will offer a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom new homes to suit a range of different buyers, 71 of which will be available on the open market, with the remaining 53 offering affordable housing.

The site has been named Cornish Park in honour of Norman Cornish, one of the most celebrated mining artists of the last century. Mr Cornish lived in Spennymoor his entire life, working as a miner for 33 years. He is also known for creating popular works that depicted the people and places of his hometown, along with colliery life.

Cornish Park is the first phase of a wider regeneration project happening in Kirk Merrington, as part of Durham County’s ‘Towns and Villages’ strategy. The Spennymoor Area Action Partnership outlines a £21 million investment into the area, which will include finding opportunities to address community housing needs, among other challenges.

The scheme is to be delivered in one phase and aims to be completed by February 2025, forming part of the Homes England strategy to provide more affordable housing across the country.

Paul Devaney, area director of Lovell Partnerships in the North East region, said: “The Spennymoor site is just one of a number of exciting projects that we have in the pipeline in this region. We’re pleased that work has begun on schedule, and we look forward to watching the development progress.

“Lovell’s key focus is on creating new and exciting communities for people across the region, as well as progressing work to achieve our ambitious growth targets, and further establishing our five-star builder status.

“Delivering affordable housing under the Homes England banner is also a major factor, as Lovell strives to help meet the rising demand for high-quality homes that suit a range of buyers.”

To find out more about Lovell Partnerships, please visit: https://corporate.lovell.co.uk/

For more information on Cornish Park, please visit: https://www.lovell.co.uk/developments/cornish-park-spennymoor/

