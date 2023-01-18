Wates to build new homes in Barking and Dagenham

Wates was selected by Be First to develop over 330 new homes in Barking and Dagenham, as part of an £874 million regeneration of the Gascoigne Estate. This will be the third project Wates has undertaken for Be First in the area, having recently completed 201 homes at Gascoigne West Phase 1.

The £142 million Gascoigne East Phase 3B scheme will provide 277 apartments, 46 houses and 11 maisonettes as well as new public spaces connecting pedestrian and public transport links, centred around a garden square at the east of the site, as well as delivering £30 million in social value to the area. The build will use modern methods of construction such as offsite production of balconies, bathrooms and utilities cupboards, which will reduce construction time on site.

“At Wates we believe everyone deserves a great place to live. This new project will provide huge economic, social and environmental benefits to local people and the local businesses that will be involved, as well as providing safe, healthy and comfortable places for communities to flourish,” said Helen Bunch, Executive Managing Director, Wates Residential.

Be First has a strong track record in delivering new, high-quality homes for people and communities in Barking and Dagenham, with the borough named the most affordable for housing in the capital. The latest phase of this major development will complement the award-winning regeneration of the eastern side of the Gascoigne Estate, where Be First is delivering 526 new flats as part of a safer, healthier, and more sustainably designed environment.

The wider Gascoigne Estate will include tree-lined public spaces, a new 5,000 sqm park Gascoigne Square along with public art and stunning designs in a mixture of traditional and modern styles. The Gascoigne East Phase 3B project will allow Wates to invest in the local community through the provision of 13 apprenticeships and a minimum of 40 work placements for local people.

During the Gascogne West Phase 1 programme, the pandemic inspired Wates to find innovative ways to bring £45 million in social value to the local community including the creation of 21 apprenticeships, 22 work experience placements and £89k of investment in local charities and community causes.

