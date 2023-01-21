Construction partner Stepnell appoints brand new energy lead role

SIMON BRIGGS has been appointed as the very first ‘energy lead’ for complete construction partner Stepnell. In the new role, Simon will be responsible for designing and implementing renewable energy and carbon reduction technologies for clients, which will underpin Stepnell’s long-term “Step to Zero” carbon strategy.

Simon joins Stepnell as energy lead following close to 20 years in the construction industry delivering projects spanning the education, hotel, leisure and industrial sectors. Having started his career working on maintenance and refurbishment projects for the Ministry of Defence, Simon then progressed into engineering and building services.

As energy lead, Simon will be managing and collaborating with the sustainability team to provide added value support on projects across all regions. He will also be overseeing sustainable installations through Step Energy – Stepnell’s new, embedded energy and renewables business.

Simon commented: “This is an exciting new role that reflects Stepnell’s unfaltering commitment to sustainable solutions, which is so important to embrace in the current climate. With net zero ambitions across the entire construction industry, Stepnell continues to be a pioneer through forward-thinking strategies including our ‘Step to Zero’ carbon strategy.

“As energy lead, my goal is to see a reduction in the ‘copy & paste’ design culture in the construction industry and replace outdated technologies. I look forward to using my expertise to deliver renewable energy solutions that help the business embrace change and make significant contributions to a carbon neutral construction industry by 2030.”

Tom Wakeford, managing director at Stepnell said: “The new energy lead role underpins Stepnell’s strategy to invest in and deliver sustainable project solutions.

“Through Simon’s expertise and enthusiasm, we know he shares our commitment as an industry-leading, complete construction partner, to achieve energy efficiency and carbon reduction in the built environment.

“Simon will be engaging with clients in the early design stages to enable them to make realistic and informed decisions regarding energy use and renewable integration. We pride ourselves on this engagement approach to maximise the added value we can deliver.”

