Hilti’s North America Marketing director makes move to GB and takes role on Northern European leadership team

Hilti’s North American Marketing Director Thibaud Lefebvre has begun 2023 with a move to the UK to take up senior leadership positions in the company’s GB and E1 (Northern European) regions, now sitting as GB vice president and a member of the E1 leadership team covering GB, Ireland, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.
Beginning his career with Hilti back in 2001 in his native France, Lefebvre worked in various sales roles before relocating to Spain in 2012 as a sales director for the south of Spain and Canary Islands.
He joined Hilti Canada in 2018 as sales director for the largest division in Hilti North America, going on to lead the business unit for tool services and software in 2020 as marketing director and member of the North America marketing leadership team. His responsibilities included the tool repair network, warranty and service concepts as well as Hilti’s software and internet of things (IoT) business in the region.
Lefebvre’s move to Hilti GB sees him sit alongside long-standing sales director and fellow VP Gareth Prosser.
A passionate advocate of digitisation across the industry, Lefebvre’s position will be heavily focused on modernisation for Hilti’s customers via technology.
He commented: “Productivity in construction lags behind other sectors, and has stagnated for over 20 years as a result. Construction is one of the least digitised sectors, but this means there is huge opportunity. The construction sector can make significant gains in productivity and thus profitability by embracing the advantages of new technologies, IoT and digitalisation. As an example, our customers have tried many things to manage, optimise and track small tools and equipment, but it’s still one of the biggest challenges they face today. Our research shows that each jobsite loses on average 2 days per month of productivity due to workers searching for tools, or not having the right performing tools.
I strongly believe we can make construction better, and we, at Hilti, deliver productive solutions, software and services to make it so. We have what is needed to become the best productivity partner of our customers.”