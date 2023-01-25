Crest Nicholson expands Yorkshire divisional team with new appointments

Award-winning housebuilder, Crest Nicholson, has made two new appointments to its expanding Yorkshire division. Andrew Sanderson has been appointed as Build Director and Paul Thornton as Head of Land & Planning. Previous Regional Director, Guy Evans, will now move into the role of Managing Director.

Both Andrew and Paul, collectively bring over 45 years’ experience in the housing sector to their new roles. Andrew re-joins Crest Nicholson after beginning his career at the housebuilder over 25 years ago as a Contracts Manager. Since, he has gone on to work as a Construction Director for the likes of Miller Homes, Keepmoat Homes and most recently, Countryside Properties. Paul joins from Bellway Homes Yorkshire where he was a Planning Manager and prior to that worked at Persimmon Homes (West Yorkshire).

Paul will lead on helping to drive business growth through the expansion of the land portfolio in the region, whilst Andrew will be responsible for delivering high quality homes and developments, maintaining excellent customer service.

Guy Evans, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “Over the last year we have been working to establish Crest Nicholson’s presence in Yorkshire. The division plays an important role within the company’s overall growth strategy and with our first acquisition complete and others underway, we’re pleased to be building on recent successes by welcoming both Andrew and Paul to the team.”

Andrew Sanderson, Build Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire comments: “After over 25 years, I’m delighted to be re-joining Crest Nicholson. It is an exciting time for the new Yorkshire division, and I look forward to further supporting its expansion, delivering high quality homes in thriving communities.”

Paul Thornton, Head of Land & Planning at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire comments: “I’m pleased to be joining the Yorkshire division, building on the work of Guy and his team over the last year to further expand Crest Nicholson’s offering, working towards becoming the housebuilder of choice in the region.”

The Crest Nicholson Yorkshire division, which was established last year, forms part of the company’s growth strategy expanding into Northern England. It oversees North, West and South Yorkshire as well as the East Riding. In September 2022 the new division celebrated its first major land milestone, acquiring a site in Sprotbrough, on the edge of Doncaster. In 2023 the business expects to expand this further, with plans to build 600 homes annually.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals