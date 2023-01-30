Fibo Collect Self-Service Batching Plant for Concrete, Mortar and Screed Debuts in UK

The UK’s first drive-thru concrete, mortar and screed station is set to launch soon in February at Thorncliffe Building Supplies in north Wales. Customers can now collect exactly the right amount, exactly when they need it, with orders as small as 0.25m3 at the push of a button, thanks to the fully automated, self-service batching plant.

The Fibo Collect machine, made by Danish supplier Fibo Intercon, aims to save customers time and money and have a positive impact on the environment. The concept addresses issues faced by smaller builders, landscapers and DIYers who need small to medium loads of concrete, mortar, or screed. They can receive it by mixing on site, collection from a ready-mix plant, or delivery by volumetric trucks. The Fibo Collect machine allows customers to choose their recipe, amount, time and payment method. The fully automated mini batching plant will have customers follow 4 steps to receive their concrete, mortar or screed. The dynamic mix options include various recipes and automated mixing technology for high-quality and consistent results.

The solution also releases less carbon emissions and offers a new revenue stream for the merchant. The batching plant can produce 10 to 40m3 of concrete per hour, store 60 concrete mixes and change from one mix to another with a click. The quality of the machine matches ready-mix plants and conforms to BS 8500, EN 206.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals