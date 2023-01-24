FIS asks members to complete skills survey in a bid to tackle skills shortages & an ageing workforce

With skills shortages in the sector still a key concern for businesses, the Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) has introduced a new workforce census questionnaire to take a snapshot of the current status of the workforce and skills activities and move further towards a solution.

The construction industry is currently experiencing an alarming shortage of skilled workers entering their workforce, with 20.7% of businesses reporting shortfalls in workers in November 2022. The finishes and interiors sector employs around 280,000 people in the UK and is required to recruit more than 5,000 workers annually to sustain its workforce. But in the post-Brexit climate and with an ageing workforce, companies are struggling to meet increased demand with effective staffing levels. FIS is no exception, with 61% of its members reporting shortages of skilled workers, particularly in drylining, ceiling fixing, carpentry and joinery, and plastering.



FIS is committed to finding a solution and a better future for the industry. As a result, they are appealing to their membership to take part in their workforce census, The Skills Pulse Survey. It is essential that a substantial number of members complete the survey, as this will allow greater integrity to be placed upon the data collected. Once FIS has retrieved the data, they aim to use it to inform and influence the English and devolved Governments, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Local Authorities, in the hope it will open the door to increased training opportunities for people entering the workforce.



The census is an important step towards bridging the skills gap, as the results will allow FIS to establish where the current shortages fall and provide a framework for organisations to work towards. FIS hope their findings can encourage authorities to think further about the delivery of training and qualifications through the FIS Approved Training Provider Network, as well as stimulate financial support for employers.

Organisations taking part in the census remain completely confidential and will not be named in any reports.

The survey takes 10-15 minutes and can be found here https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90443183/FIS-Skills-Pulse-Survey-2022 For further information or for any questions and comments, please contact FIS at info@thefis.org or call 0121 707 0077.

